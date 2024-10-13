Coko Beach’s bid for the Velka Pardubicka was cut agonisingly short

A regular in the Grand National and second in last year’s Becher Chaser, the grey was one of two Irish contenders travelling over to the Czech Republic for the unique event which runs over a distance of just over four miles and two furlongs and includes 31 obstacles, among them the huge Taxis fence.

The other horse was John McConnell’s Streets Of Doyen, who unseated Ben Harvey at the eighth fence, but Gordon Elliott’s runner took to the task and the unusual mix of banks, ditches and rails.

Coko Beach was travelling well and looked to hold a real chance, but on landing he unshipped Donoghue as Sexy Lord and Godfrey dead-heated for local trainers Martina Ruzickova and Dalibor Torok respectively.

“Everything was going to plan, he was nicely settled and I was popping, popping at every fence, but he landed in that ditch,” said Donoghue. “I’m absolutely gutted.”

British jockey James Best rode Zataro for Marian Stangel and came home in 10th place on his fourth ride and completion in the contest.

He said: “He was nicely settled and gave me a great ride, he kept trying but sadly crossing the finish line he pulled up a bit short.

“I love riding over the famous Taxis and the course. I’ve managed to get round all four times I’ve ridden in it.”

Jeremy Pass, formerly trained in England by Paul Nicholls, was representing new connections for American trainer Joseph Davies but did not complete after being pulled up.