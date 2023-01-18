Harry Cobden says anyone who underestimates Cheltenham Gold Cup contender Bravemansgame does so at their peril, with the in-form rider confident the King George hero can shake up the Irish contingent at Prestbury Park in March.

Despite his impressive Boxing Day success at Kempton, the Paul Nicholls-trained eight-year-old is a 9/1 shot with Paddy Power for the blue riband, with Galopin Des Champs all the rage to provide Willie Mullins with a third Gold Cup as the 6/4 favourite. Grand National hero Noble Yeats is another prominent in the market at 13/2 for Emmet Mullins, with Henry de Bromhead’s reigning champion A Plus Tard and Galopin Des Champs’ stablemate Stattler also shorter in the betting than Bravemansgame, both at 8/1. Cobden, though, is a jockey riding the wave of a big-race success this season and he is in no doubt Bravemansgame has what it takes to make his presence felt in the Cotswolds.

He told TalkSPORT2: “I haven’t sat on him (since the King George), but he looks fantastic and the plan is obviously to go straight to the Gold Cup, so I’m very much looking forward to March. “I thought when he ran at Wetherby (winning the Charlie Hall Chase) he was only 60 or 70 per cent fit – I didn’t think he was fit at all and he blew a little bit afterwards. “I knew there was so much improvement there. By no means did I go into the King George and think all we had to do was jump round and we’d have it sewn up, but I was very, very confident going because he’d never felt so good schooling during the week and went there fresh. “For some reason there were quite a lot of people that were doubting Bravemansgame going into the King George, I don’t know why. “Every time he’s gone to a big occasion he’s never really delivered as a novice and I suppose one could say he’s been fairly well placed and been minded and when he’s come to the big day he’s let us down. “But I think Paul has got him absolutely spot-on this year. He’s probably learnt how to train him a lot better, I’ve learnt to ride him a lot better and you’re really seeing the best of Bravemansgame now.”

Perhaps the obvious reason for Bravemansgame’s inflated odds is the fact Nicholls suggested earlier in his career he viewed him more as a King George type than a Gold Cup horse, while he was firmly put in his place by Bob Olinger on his only previous appearance at Cheltenham in the 2021 Ballymore. But Cobden is not unduly concerned about the change of venue or a step up in trip. “I’ve never won a Gold Cup, but I’ve ridden in a few and he’s got to be one of the best horses I’ve ever ridden,” he added. “With regards to the track, I don’t think it’s an issue. He’s a very well-balanced horse, he’s a good jumper and the only time he’s run there before I don’t think he was right. “Going left-handed isn’t an issue – he’s won round Newbury and Newton Abbot and Haydock and a few other tracks. Is the trip an issue? Well he went three and a half miles on Boxing Day – whether you like it or not he went five wide the whole way round there. "It’s quite funny how many people pick faults in him, but to be fair to him he’s been nothing but brilliant this year. From a jockey’s point of view, I’m very confident going into the race and I feel quite fortunate to be riding him.”