Club Godolphin Cesearewitch report and replay: The Shunter denies Pied Piper

And he stayed there despite the late charge from Pied Piper (13/2) who belied fears the trip may stretch his stamina by finishing best of all. However his late gains could only get him to within three-quarters-of-a-length of his rival.

In a finish dominated by horses more accustomed to Cheltenham than Newmarket, the 14/1 winner tanked through the race under James Doyle and was in front approaching the furlong pole.

Winning trainer Emmet Mullins said: “It was a brilliant performance from horse and rider. James was brilliant on him. It was funny the instructions I gave to James as he didn’t know what to make of it. I said his hardest trouble might be getting him to the start and I said he has probably got more ignorance than ability, but he will keep fighting and going to the line for you. It was a bit surreal that it has all come off.

“This has probably been on the radar since last year with his good run in fourth in the November Handicap at Naas. We always thought there could be a big pot in him on the Flat and I suppose patience has paid off.

“He had been in great order at home, and I was very happy with him. Thanks go to the patience of JP (McManus) and Frank (Berry, racing manager) as they were willing to put faith in me and my position to come over here and it has paid off. He is very tough, and he has shown that over the years. He has toughed out and he fights for everything.”

Following the race Mullins admitted all options remained open to The Shunter, with a tilt at next year’s Randox Health Grand National, which the Irish-based handler won with Noble Yeats in 2022, potentially among them.

He added: “All options are open again. He was entered in last season’s Grand National, but we scratched him at the 11th hour. Everything is an option.”