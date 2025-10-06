Club Godolphin Cesarewitch preview: Bunting favourite

Willie Mullins' charge has had two runs on the Flat this season and shaped well in a premier handicap over one mile five furlongs at Leopardstown last time.

The trainer could also run Sky Bet Ebor sixth and Doncaster Cup third Hipop De Loire under top weight, and recent Tramore winner Winter Fog is another prominent in the betting for the Closutton team.

Last year's Cesarewitch hero Alphonse Le Grande is second best in the market alongside fellow Irish raider Reverend Hubert, a runaway winner of the trial here last month for trainer Charles Byrnes.

The home defence is led by Chester Cup victor East India Dock and the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old Belgravian.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/1 Bunting, 7 Alphonse Le Grande, Reverend Hubert, 8 East India Dock, 9 Belgravian, 10 Betleybeyi, Hipop De Loire, 14 Divine Comedy, Winter Fog, 16 Dawn Rising, Manxman, Ndaawi, Queenstown, 20 Mordor, Surrey Belle, 25 Fireblade, Pole Star, Seddon, Small Fry, Toll Stone, 33 bar.