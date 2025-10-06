Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Willie Mullins - targeting Sky Bet Ebor glory
Willie Mullins - strong hand at Newmarket

Club Godolphin Cesarewitch preview: Bunting favourite

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon October 06, 2025 · 2h ago

Bunting is 6/1 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 25 horses were confirmed for Saturday's Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Stakes at Newmarket.

Willie Mullins' charge has had two runs on the Flat this season and shaped well in a premier handicap over one mile five furlongs at Leopardstown last time.

The trainer could also run Sky Bet Ebor sixth and Doncaster Cup third Hipop De Loire under top weight, and recent Tramore winner Winter Fog is another prominent in the betting for the Closutton team.

Last year's Cesarewitch hero Alphonse Le Grande is second best in the market alongside fellow Irish raider Reverend Hubert, a runaway winner of the trial here last month for trainer Charles Byrnes.

The home defence is led by Chester Cup victor East India Dock and the Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old Belgravian.

Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 6/1 Bunting, 7 Alphonse Le Grande, Reverend Hubert, 8 East India Dock, 9 Belgravian, 10 Betleybeyi, Hipop De Loire, 14 Divine Comedy, Winter Fog, 16 Dawn Rising, Manxman, Ndaawi, Queenstown, 20 Mordor, Surrey Belle, 25 Fireblade, Pole Star, Seddon, Small Fry, Toll Stone, 33 bar.

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=34&bid=1490

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING