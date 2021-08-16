Jonjo O’Neill was encouraged by Cloth Cap’s return to action at Cheltenham – and all roads now lead back to Newbury and a defence of his Ladbrokes Trophy title.

The nine-year-old was sent off 11/2 favourite to give the late Trevor Hemmings a fourth Grand National in April – but it was discovered he had a respiratory problem there, and Tom Scudamore pulled him up. Having had a breathing operation in the off-season, Cloth Cap returned at Cheltenham and jumped with all his old elan at the head of affairs before tiring into fourth behind Gordon Elliott’s Definite Plan (see FREE replay below). “I was delighted with him – he ran a lovely race,” said O’Neill.

