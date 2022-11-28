Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Jonbon ridden by Aidan Coleman on the way to winning at Warwick
Jonbon ridden by Aidan Coleman on the way to winning at Warwick

Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase: Jonbon still on target

By David Ord
15:00 · MON November 28, 2022

Jonbon is in line to make his second start over fences in Saturday's Close Brothers Henry VIII Novices' Chase at Sandown.

Second to Constitution Hill in last season's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, JP McManus' charge made the perfect start to his chasing career when proving too good for Monmiral at Warwick earlier this month.

That pair feature among five six-day acceptors for Saturday's Grade One contest, along with Boothill, winner of both starts this term including a valuable handicap at Ascot last time.

Unexpected Party and Honneur d'Ajonc complete the quintet.

Racing Sky Bet sign-up offer - delete

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING