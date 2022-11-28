Second to Constitution Hill in last season's Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham, JP McManus' charge made the perfect start to his chasing career when proving too good for Monmiral at Warwick earlier this month.

That pair feature among five six-day acceptors for Saturday's Grade One contest, along with Boothill, winner of both starts this term including a valuable handicap at Ascot last time.

Unexpected Party and Honneur d'Ajonc complete the quintet.