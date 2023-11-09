Clonmel Oil Chase report & free video replay | Allaho makes winning return

Willie Mullins' Allaho returned from an absence of 561 days when beating two rivals in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase on Thursday.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding was spectacular in winning back-to-back renewals of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, pummelling his rivals by 12 and 14 lengths respectively, before successfully stepping up to three miles with a 14-length demolition job in the 2022 Punchestown Gold Cup. He has not been seen in competitive action since the latter of those triumphs 19 months ago, after missing last season's Ryanair due to an abdominal bleed, but he looked in good health at Clonmel. A small field was further reduced when French Dynamite was a late withdrawal so Allaho, a 1/4 chance, had only stablemate Janidil and the 143-rated Grange Walk to beat, but he did so with the minimum of fuss. A few rusty leaps aside, Allaho was in full control with an all-the-way win and though he got tired late on he ran out a comfortable winner under Paul Townend. Betfair Sportsbook left him unchanged at 4/1 for the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March following the reappearance victory.

“He was a bit rusty early on and uncompetitive for the first couple of fences, but I wasn’t going revving him up. He certainly didn’t feel any smaller and is a big horse to try to organise, so you just let him do his thing,” said Townend. “He is massive and I was chatting to Rachael (Blackmore) not that long ago – as she won the Ryanair (in 2021) on him – and he just covers so much ground. You think you are just lobbing along but he puts other horses under so much pressure. “He took plenty of blows today and it is hard work with everything finishing tired. He was entitled to get tired having been off the track for so long, but it is job done and there is plenty to work on. “It is brilliant to get him back and his engine looks to be there. It is job done and Willie can make a plan after this.”

Allegorie De Vassy on the mark Allegorie De Vassy began her season with a win in the T.A. Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase, although she was made to work hard by stable companion Instit. Sent off the 8/11 favourite, Willie Mullins’ Allegorie De Vassy made a mistake and the first and jumped the second very big before settling into a rhythm. In the meantime Danny Mullins had Instit travelling well in front and and the pair were out to repeat their victory over their better-fancied stable companion at Fairyhouse in April. Paul Townend began to get serious on the market leader two from home and was all out with a narrow advantage at the last, which she met on a long stride to seal the deal. She ended up winning by two and a quarter lengths with Henry de Bromhead’s Maskada, winner of the Grand Annual, a little disappointing in fourth. Townend said: “She ended off last year poorly and couldn’t have started better this year. There’s plenty to work on and I thought the two mares (Allegorie De Vassy and Instit) ran well, and the two will come on for it. “On the whole, she’s a very good jumper, but for whatever reason she just gave the first a good clout and got careful for a fence or two. She was big after that for a couple but warmed up and when I needed her down the straight, she came through. “She was beaten by a very good mare at Cheltenham (Impervious) and that probably left a mark for the rest of the season. She’s back now and we’re delighted with her.”

