An inspection had been called for 7.30am on race day, however following further heavy rain on Wednesday an early decision was taken at 4pm.

The meeting – due to feature the exciting Gaelic Warrior – will now take place on January 17 with entries reopened until noon on January 12.

“Following 14mm of rain since our update this morning, Clonmel is now unfit for racing due to the track being waterlogged,” said clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer.

“There is a further 10mm of rain forecast between now and race time tomorrow.

“We have had more rain than we expected at this stage and with such an unfavourable forecast, we felt it was prudent to cancel the fixture at this point rather than wait until the time of the planned inspection with no real hope of prospects improving.”

Heavily backed for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham in March, Gaelic Warrior just missed out on what was his debut for Willie Mullins but returned at Tramore last month where he finished miles clear at long odds on.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.