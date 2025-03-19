Clive Cox is mapping a high-profile 2025 campaign for star colt Ghostwriter, starting with the Dubai Turf at Meydan on April 5.

The son of Invincible Spirit was a hugely promising two-year-old in 2023 and while he failed to add to his tally in a handful of starts during his Classic campaign last season, he ran several big races in defeat including when placed behind City Of Troy in both the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the Juddmonte International at York. Last seen being beaten just two lengths by Economics in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September, Ghostwriter is reported to be in good shape ahead of a bid for glory at Meydan early next month. Cox said on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’re very pleased, he’s done well over the winter. He was an amazing performer last year and locked horns with City Of Troy on more than one occasion, but equipped himself very well. "We are in the nine-furlong race in Dubai (Dubai Turf) and that's very much our target. We’re very pleased at the moment with everything. He was included at the nomination stage for Hong Kong (end of April) as well but Dubai is very much our plan of attack."