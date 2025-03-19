Clive Cox is mapping a high-profile 2025 campaign for star colt Ghostwriter, starting with the Dubai Turf at Meydan on April 5.
The son of Invincible Spirit was a hugely promising two-year-old in 2023 and while he failed to add to his tally in a handful of starts during his Classic campaign last season, he ran several big races in defeat including when placed behind City Of Troy in both the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and the Juddmonte International at York.
Last seen being beaten just two lengths by Economics in the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown in September, Ghostwriter is reported to be in good shape ahead of a bid for glory at Meydan early next month.
Cox said on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’re very pleased, he’s done well over the winter. He was an amazing performer last year and locked horns with City Of Troy on more than one occasion, but equipped himself very well.
"We are in the nine-furlong race in Dubai (Dubai Turf) and that's very much our target. We’re very pleased at the moment with everything. He was included at the nomination stage for Hong Kong (end of April) as well but Dubai is very much our plan of attack."
In terms of taking that next step and the possibility of Ghostwriting landing on that elusive first Group 1 win of his career, Cox is feeling optimistic on a couple of levels.
“Physical maturity gives me hope. From three to four, that development gives me hope and confidence. He matured mentally throughout the year last season. Mentally, he’s made that improvement as well and we’ve been very pleased.
“We realised last year after the Irish Champion that, we gave him a nice winter break. He was blessed, as were a lot of our horses especially the colts, that the weather last autumn was really kind, up until the beginning of December, and we got a lovely flush of grass as well, so he enjoyed a proper break.
“That was good but we were always intent from the beginning of December that we had this (Dubai) very much in mind and we’re happy with the progress so far.
“I think in between (a mile and middle-distances) is a good summing up really. He’s out of a Champs Elysees mare and we always felt – which is why we ran him in the French Derby – that he could just stay that little bit further but he shows plenty of pace as well.
“He’s always been a horse that I’d prefer to run him on drier ground, but he coped admirably in the Eclipse at Sandown which was bottomless. And it was very easy in France last year as well so he’s extremely versatile. So it’s nice to have a horse with Jeff (Smith, owner) in good form at this time of year that we can enjoy further progress throughout the year.
“Jeff is a supreme enthusiast who loves his racing and it’s just a joy to have a horse of this calibre for him.”
