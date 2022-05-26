Scholarship came through his debut with flying colours as Clive Cox's Profitable colt starred on the opening afternoon of Haydock's three-day fixture.
The six-furlong Betfred Passionate About Sport EBF Maiden Stakes looked a decent event on paper beforehand and newcomer Scholarship ultimately powered to a length and a half victory in the hands of Adam Kirby.
“He’s a very big two-year-old, but he’s done everything professionally at home,” said a delighted Cox.
“He’s plenty of size and scope, he’s almost 16’1 and for a two-year-old that’s pretty big. I’m just very pleased that he has behaved very professionally. I’m sure he will take a big step forward from his first day away and the racecourse experience so we’re excited.”
Betfair introduced Scholarship into the Coventry Stakes market for Royal Ascot at 25/1 and Cox, who won the opening day Group Two with 150/1 shot Nando Parrado in 2020, sees that race as a possible next assignment for his charge.
When speaking about a possible tilt at the Coventry, Cox added: “It is interesting, but we will see how he comes home and how he looks in a week first before we make a call about that (Coventry Stakes), but I would like to think with the right sort of behaviour he could be an exciting prospect moving forwards.
“I don’t see why we would be changing that (six furlongs), but he is out of a New Approach mare, so that would give us the scope to go a bit further as well, but I’m just delighted he’s done everything professionally today.”
Earlier on the card, Darmoiselle (6/1, Kieran Shoemark) led home a one-two from Mimikyu for training duo John and Thady Gosden in the Betfred Nifty Fifty Maiden Fillies' Stakes, while the opening Betfred Haydock Park Training Series Apprentice Handicap went to Grant Tuer's Cathayensis (7/2) under Christian Howarth.
There was a dramatic conclusion to the six-furlong Betfred Good Luck To Huddersfield Giants Handicap as Lethal Levi showed a tremendous attitude to rally close home and beat Another Investment - who looked almost sure to collect - by a short-head.
The pair ultimately flashed past the post together but Clifford Lee's mount, sent off at 100/30, was given the verdict by the narrowest of margins.
Kevin Ryan's 13/8 favourite Sound Reason swooped late to overhaul Sampers Seven and win by a neck under Kevin Stott in the Betfred Good Luck To Wigan Warriors Handicap (replay below).
Odds-on market leader Zanbaq, trained by Roger Varian, won the Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Fillies' Novice Stakes, passing the post a length and a quarter in front of 9/2 shot Melody Cher.
Winning jockey Dane O'Neill told Racing TV: "We've done it the hard way and the soft ground takes a little bit of getting through. She'd prefer better ground but she's still reasonably novicey. It's all part of her education."
