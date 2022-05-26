The six-furlong Betfred Passionate About Sport EBF Maiden Stakes looked a decent event on paper beforehand and newcomer Scholarship ultimately powered to a length and a half victory in the hands of Adam Kirby.

“He’s a very big two-year-old, but he’s done everything professionally at home,” said a delighted Cox.

“He’s plenty of size and scope, he’s almost 16’1 and for a two-year-old that’s pretty big. I’m just very pleased that he has behaved very professionally. I’m sure he will take a big step forward from his first day away and the racecourse experience so we’re excited.”

Betfair introduced Scholarship into the Coventry Stakes market for Royal Ascot at 25/1 and Cox, who won the opening day Group Two with 150/1 shot Nando Parrado in 2020, sees that race as a possible next assignment for his charge.

When speaking about a possible tilt at the Coventry, Cox added: “It is interesting, but we will see how he comes home and how he looks in a week first before we make a call about that (Coventry Stakes), but I would like to think with the right sort of behaviour he could be an exciting prospect moving forwards.

“I don’t see why we would be changing that (six furlongs), but he is out of a New Approach mare, so that would give us the scope to go a bit further as well, but I’m just delighted he’s done everything professionally today.”