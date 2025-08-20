The Lambourn-based handler has saddled the winner of the six furlong sales race - which carries a prize fund of over £600,000 - for the last two years with Diligently and Dragon Leader and is hoping to complete his hat-trick.

Cox will be double handed with Song Of The Clyde [Rossa Ryan] and Wojtek [Jim Crowley]. The chances of the former are favoured by the bookmakers with Sky Bet making Song Of The Clyde an 11/2 chance with Wojtek out at 40/1.

"We're thrilled that we did manage to get that success over the last two years with such a wonderful prize. I'm a big supporter of the race for obvious reasons and it's just nice to have a nice horse going there with a chance again this year," he told At The Races.

Both horses have had three starts but while Wojtek is still awaiting a first success, Song Of The Clyde won at the second time of asking and has pleased Cox since finishing second at Newbury.

"Song Of The Clyde won at Chester and, with a penalty at Newbury, he gave another pleasing performance," Cox said.

"He's a horse that we have liked from the start, got a bit of size and scope about him. He knuckled down well at Chester and never an easy task for any of the two-year-olds to follow-up with a penalty and he ran against a nice horse of Ralph Beckett's [Egoli] at Newbury.

"He's pleased me very much with the way he's gone since then and he's got that size and scope there so he was always going to be building in strength as we went through the year. He's got a nice middle draw so I very much hope that he can put in a good performance and follow up our track record there, it would be wonderful if he could."

Wojtek is among the outsiders but has been under the knife since finishing fifth of 10 at Bath, beaten eight lengths, and Cox is hoping the gelding operation will help the youngster recapture the promise of his debut, saying: "He ran very well at Salisbury behind Zavateri who went on to much better things.

"He's been gelded in the meantime so if he puts in a similar effort to his first run, hopefully he can run well as well."