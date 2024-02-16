Clive Cox on running plans for Kingdom Come and Diligent Harry

The 101-rated son of Kingman is unbeaten in three starts at Kempton Park for Clive Cox, most recently taking a seven-furlong handicap in decisive fashion in April.

Kingdom Come raced three times on turf subsequently, including finishing fourth in a valuable mile handicap at Newbury and third on his most recent appearance at Haydock Park in July.

Cox said: “Kingdom Come has had a lengthy time off since his last run, which was a promising effort at Haydock, and he is very much at home on the all-weather surfaces.

“He is on a mark of 101, so he is quite exposed from a handicapping perspective, although he has gone well following a break in the past.

“It will be nice to get him back on the track and see where we are with him.”

The Lambourn handler also issued an update on last season’s all-weather Sprint Champion Diligent Harry, who made a winning return to action in the Listed Kachy Stakes at the start of the month.

Cox added: “Diligent Harry is on the same rating of 108 as he was before winning the Listed race at Lingfield the other day.

“We are a little shy of options for him and are open minded at the moment about what to do next. With the Sprint final now a handicap rather than a conditions race, it makes it more difficult for these good horses.

“There is a possibility he could drop back to five furlongs for the Listed Hever Sprint at Southwell next week. Nothing is definitive but, if we were to look at qualifying him for the final, he would have to go to Southwell and then the race in France he ran in last year."