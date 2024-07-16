Clive Cox feels there is more to come yet from Jasour

Cox feels his charge was far from disgraced in being beaten three lengths and believes there is still room for some improvement in his game, as he aims to secure a Group One win in the coming months.

Tackling the same course and distance over which he won the Group Two July Stakes last year, Jasour looked set to play a major role after being delivered with his challenge inside the final furlong before faltering close home, finishing sixth.

Winner of the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot on his three-year-old debut, the Havana Grey colt went on to place third in the Commonwealth Cup itself at the Royal meeting before taking on his elders for the first time on the July course.

“He ran a very brave race considering that he pulled quite hard and didn’t give himself an easy time through the race,” said the Lambourn-based trainer.

“I’m thrilled that he’s come out of it very well indeed and I’d just like to give him a week before we decide where we go next.

“He wasn’t beaten far in one of the most competitive sprints of the year, with the older horses taking on the younger horses as well.”

While he has already ruled out a trip France next month for the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, Cox is considering options in Britain and Ireland.

He added: “The Maurice de Gheest isn’t on the agenda. He’s in the Sprint Cup (at Haydock), but we’ll just feel our way and see how he is.

“There’s Ascot on Champions Day (in October), but the ground does have a bearing on that as well, and he’s in the Flying Five as well in Ireland, so we do have options.

“I’m pleased that he’s come back from Newmarket really well and I’m still hopeful that we can fine-tune his performance.”

Cox did enjoy a winner at the July Festival, with Magic Mild opening her account at the third attempt in impressive style on Thursday.

An encouraging third on debut, the filly disappointed when stepped up to Listed class in the Marygate at York, but showed her true colours at Newmarket ahead of another planned rise in grade.

“That was a really nice win,” said Cox.

“She showed promise with an excellent debut run on the Rowley Mile and we don’t know why she didn’t perform at York, so I was pleased that after a backwards step she was convincing in that well-prized maiden at Newmarket last week.

“I think she warrants going back into a stakes race and we’ll just see how she is. I’m pleased that she’s moved well and been in good form since she’s come back, so the Princess Margaret (at Ascot) might be an option, all dependent on her well-being in the meantime.”