Song Of Clyde gets the better of Albert Einstein
Song Of Clyde gets the better of Albert Einstein

Clive Cox backing Song of The Clyde to bounce back from Newbury effort

Horse Racing
Sun July 19, 2026 · 3h ago

Song Of The Clyde finished last of seven in Saturday's Group 3 Hallgarten And Novum Wines Hackwood Stakes but trainer Clive Cox is keeping the faith.

The son of Sergei Prokofiev won a couple of times as a juvenile and added to his tally when landing Newbury's Highclere Castle Gin Carnarvon Stakes in mid-May before a creditable seventh behind Venetian Sun in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Saturday's performance was less encouraging on the face of it, the 6/1 chance having weakened to trail home the field of seven in the Hackwood, but Cox reckons there may have been a legitimate.

"It (the ground) was probably quicker than he's been used to," said the Lambourn handler on Saturday. "I'd say the quickest ground he's run on, even from Ascot to here.

"He had a hard race at Ascot and I'd say it's quick enough ground here today - it was good ground when he won the Carnarvon here - so I'm happy he came into the race in good form, he felt that way.

"I don't think it's a major problem, the ground is just a little bit tighter and once they go over 500 kilos of weight themselves, that has an effect.

"He'll be back, no doubt about that."

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