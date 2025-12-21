Cleeve Hurdle option for Long Walk runner-up Strong Leader

"It’s just such a shame, even when he was at his very best, he still didn’t win."

"I said to Olly when I handed him the saddle yesterday, we’re serving it up to him today, and he did just that. Unfortunately, we were just beaten by an improver, but he’s just become more straightforward and his jumping’s better too.

“I was so gutted that he got beat but at the same time so proud of the horse, he seems a changed horse in his last few starts," Bowen said.

Champion jockey Bowen, who was among the winners at Lingfield on Sunday, was speaking on Sky Sports Racing before the action unfolded and reflected with pride on Strong Leader 's runner-up effort behind Impose Toi at odds of 15/2.

Strong Leader was last of 10 when sent off the 11/8 favourite in the same Ascot Grade 1 last December and Bowen still rues that renewal as something of a missed opportunity, although with the Olly Murphy-trained horse in such good form this time around, it could be onwards to the Cleeve Hurdle at Cheltenham on Trials Day towards the end of January.

"I think if we’d turned up in the form we were in yesterday last year, I think we’d have gone and won the race," Bowen said. "But Impose Toi is the improver in that division and seems to be getting better with every run.

“The cheekpieces made a massive difference (for Strong Leader) at Newbury last time, I thought he travelled and jumped better. I planned to go out and serve it up to everything, and we did. It happened exactly how I planned it to happen, he was just a better horse on the day.

“Aintree obviously suits him best but I think we might have a go at Trials Day (Cleeve Hurdle)."

Banbridge back for more at Kempton

Meanwhile, Bowen has been provisionally booked to ride last year's winner Banbridge for trainer Joseph O'Brien in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton, but the rider admits it's looking a stronger renewal than when the horse denied Il Est Francais under Paul Townend last Boxing Day.

He said of missing out on being aboard Banbridge last year: "(Last year) I had to go to Aintree and ride for Olly, I thought I had a good ride in the Fomby, it didn't turn out that way but it's good to be getting on him (Banbridge).

"They've mentioned visors which will hopefully sharpen him up. There's not much rain due from now until Kempton so that should suit as well.

"One thing he did do last year was stay very, very well and he'll have to do that again. The race looks like it'll be slightly better than last year but hopefully he'll run his race."