Haskoy and Giavellotto chase home Eldar Eldarov
Eldar Eldarov wins last year's St Leger

Classics sponsors all confirmed as St Leger sponsor announced

By Sporting Life
12:48 · THU May 04, 2023

A bookmaker has been named the sponsor of a third British Classic after sealing a new multi-year deal to back the St Leger at Doncaster.

Betfred was last month unveiled as the new backer of both the Derby and Oaks at Epsom, with Fred Done’s firm adding the world’s oldest Classic to its portfolio in a partnership announced on Thursday.

The four-day Betfred St Leger Festival will run from September 14-17 inclusive, with the title sponsor supporting a number of the key races across the meeting including the May Hill Stakes, Doncaster Cup, Champagne Stakes and Park Stakes.

Doncaster was granted city status as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022 which will be commemorated with the renamed Betfred City of Doncaster Handicap, run on the final day of the fixture.

Having first been run in 1776, the St Leger is the final leg of the Triple Crown, with no horse since the great Nijinsky in 1970 following up 2000 Guineas and Derby wins with victory on Town Moor.

