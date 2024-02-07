Classic victor Mawj retired to stud

The four-year-old provided trainer Saeed bin Suroor with his first British Classic success in 14 years when holding off Tahiyrah by half a length a thrilling finish to the Newmarket contest.

Her season was then interrupted by a setback, with the daughter of Exceed And Excel eventually returning to action to win the Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Stakes at Keeneland in October before rounding off her three-year-old campaign with a nose defeat at the hands of fellow Godolphin runner Master Of The Seas in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Mawj disappointed on her return in the Jebel Hatta at Meydan last month and it has been decided to call time on her career, bowing out the winner of six of her 11 starts, with her juvenile highlight coming when claiming the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket.

Bin Suroor told www.godolphin.com: “Mawj is a very special filly, who showed her brilliance throughout her racing career. It was a fantastic day when she won the 1000 Guineas and I was especially pleased that it was her who provided me with my 500th Group race victory out in Keeneland.

“She proved herself against the best horses across the world, winning in Dubai, the UK and the United States as well as finishing second in a Breeders’ Cup Mile. Everyone at Al Quoz and Godolphin Stables is going to miss her but we look forward to the next stage of her life as a broodmare.”