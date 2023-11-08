Sporting Life
Porta Fortuna is in charge of the Cheveley Park
Porta Fortuna is in charge of the Cheveley Park

Classic trial a possibility for Porta Fortuna

By Ashley Iveson
14:08 · WED November 08, 2023

Porta Fortuna could be aimed at a Guineas trial in the spring following her narrow defeat at the Breeders’ Cup on Saturday.

The daughter of Caravaggio has enjoyed an excellent campaign for trainer Donnacha O’Brien, highlighted by her big-race wins in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Cheveley Park at Newmarket.

Stepping up to a mile for the first time for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf, Porta Fortuna was beaten just half a length into second by Hard To Justify and will now be given a well-earned break.

O’Brien said: “She ran very well and we were delighted with her. Obviously she’s had a long season, for her to be holding her form this late in the year shows how brave a filly she is.

“I think she got the trip well, it wasn’t an issue, and we’re going to give her a good break now.

“I’m not sure exactly when she’ll be back out, but we might look at a Guineas trial over seven furlongs to try to get a read on her and see whether we go back sprinting or go back to a mile.

“That would be the thinking for now, but obviously it’s a long way away.”

