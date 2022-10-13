Paddy Power and Betfair Sportsbook introduced Paddington at40/1 in their Qipco 2000 Guineas betting after he won at the Curragh on Thursday.
Aidan O’Brien’s Paddington entered the 2000 Guineas picture with a smart display in the Bill Hanlon Memorial Irish EBF Maiden at the Curragh.
Unusually sent to Ascot for his debut, the Siyouni colt did not offer much encouragement when only fifth of eight, beaten eight lengths by Charlie Appleby’s City Of Kings.
Paddington (16/5 favourite) was a completely different proposition on this occasion, however, and Seamie Heffernan made sure he was involved right from the outset.
He took up the running two furlongs out and the race was soon over, with the €420,000 purchase coming away to win by five impressive lengths.
Betfair introduced the winner into their 2000 Guineas betting at 40/1.
“I’m delighted with him,” said O’Brien.
“We were disappointed with him in Ascot, where he was very green.
“We gave him a bit of time. He was a horse that always showed a little bit of class.”
When asked if he could run again this year he added: “Probably not, there is probably nowhere for him really. If the Killavullan was another week later he could have come back.
“He could start in a Guineas trial and then we’ll see with him.”
O’Brien and Heffernan quickly doubled up when Hispanic (3/1), sporting first time blinkers, bolted up in the Friarstown Stud Irish EBF Maiden.
