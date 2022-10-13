Classic clues at the Curragh?

Aidan O’Brien’s Paddington entered the 2000 Guineas picture with a smart display in the Bill Hanlon Memorial Irish EBF Maiden at the Curragh.

Unusually sent to Ascot for his debut, the Siyouni colt did not offer much encouragement when only fifth of eight, beaten eight lengths by Charlie Appleby’s City Of Kings.

Paddington (16/5 favourite) was a completely different proposition on this occasion, however, and Seamie Heffernan made sure he was involved right from the outset.

He took up the running two furlongs out and the race was soon over, with the €420,000 purchase coming away to win by five impressive lengths.