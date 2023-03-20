Ralph Beckett’s charge was the winner of Sandown’s Classic Trial on his seasonal bow last term and went on to be a somewhat unlucky loser when third in the Derby at Epsom before setting the record straight with a destructive performance in the Irish equivalent.

However, things did not go completely to plan for the son of Frankel following Classic success at the Curragh.

He raced far too keenly when a well-beaten favourite in the King George at Ascot in July, before being freshened up and ending his campaign with a respectable sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Now he heads to Meydan on World Cup night aiming to take the first step on the path to all the top middle-distance contests throughout the upcoming Flat turf season.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him,” said Barry Mahon, racing manager for owners Juddmonte. “He’s a Classic-winning three-year-old and these are the races you have to compete in when you stay in training at four.

“We’re looking forward to getting him going and I think Ralph and his team are happy with him, so we’re hoping for a good run.

“When you are capable of winning Classics at three, you don’t have to improve a lot to be in the mix again in the big races at four and hopefully he is set for a nice four-year-old campaign.”