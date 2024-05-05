Classic clues at Chester May Festival including in the Chester Vase and the Dee Stakes

We highlight a trio of entries at Chester's Boodles May Festival who could enhance their Classic credentials this week.

Dame to come of age and spark Oaks dreams? Enable famously did the Cheshire Oaks/Epsom double in 2017, while the following season Forever Together, runner-up here at Chester, went one better in the Oaks itself. The latter’s trainer Aidan O’Brien has entered five possibles this time around, possibly headed by the Kingman filly, Buttons. However, it is the Ballydoyle man's son, Joseph O’Brien, who looks to have the most significant Cheshire Oaks candidate this time around as Galileo Dame – a daughter of 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold – looks to confirm the big impression she made when winning a 10-furlong maiden at Leopardstown last month [replay below]. She had shaped with considerable promise when second over a mile at Gowran on her sole start at two and has evidently blossomed through the winter. She also benefited from the step up in distance, readily accounting for Rubies Are Red (who could reoppose at Chester), and it’s well worth noting that her dam Two For Tea is from the same family as Oaks winner Light Shift. Galileo Dame doesn’t have an Epsom entry yet but she's in the Ribblesdale and the Pretty Polly at the Curragh so big things are expected and if all goes smoothly this week then no doubt there will be a conversation to be had over whether or not to supplement for the final Friday in May.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Square to go round Chester with panache? With all due respect to all-weather winners Cadogan Place (Andrew Balding), Imperial Sovereign (Karl Burke) and Pappano (John & Thady Gosden), it doesn’t look the strongest edition of the Boodles Chester Vase, a race won 10 times in the past by Aidan O’Brien. Those winners include the subsequent Derby scorer Ruler Of The World, while the 2017 Epsom hero Wings Of Eagles had been runner-up in the Vase en route. There are four from Ballyboyle entered up at this stage, namely Agenda, Cambridge, Gasper De Lemos and Grosvenor Square, with the last named looking the ace in the pack. Grosvenor Square won two of his three starts as a juvenile, the one defeat coming when a staying-on third behind Deepone in the Group 2 Beresford Stakes at the Curragh in September. He signed off with a comfortable four and a quarter-length defeat of stablemate Cambridge in a Group 3 at Leopardstown and, as a son of Galileo and half-brother to Irish Derby winner Santiago, he’s made for middle-distances on better ground this year. He is generally 12/1 for the Betfred Derby, the shortest of the O’Brien colts behind Henry Longfellow and Saturday's Guineas flop City Of Troy.