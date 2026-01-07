Classic Chase trainers on weather watch with Myretown, Mr Vango and Val Dancer ready to run

Lucinda Russell, Sara Bradstock and Mel Rowley are all keeping an eye on the weather ahead of the William Hill Half A Mill Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick on Saturday.
The ground is currently Good, Good to Soft in places at Warwick, frozen in areas, with the ground beginning to thaw on top. Rain is forecast from Thursday into Friday, potentially 20mm-30mm, with a chance it may turn into snow.
For Russell, she doesn't want conditions to worsen too much for Myretown who fell in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury when last seen.
She told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I’d say we’re 85 or 90 per cent to go (if it’s on). It wasn’t the plan to start with, we were thinking more Haydock or Cheltenham, but then with L’Homme Presse running I thought it might be a good opportunity.
"He’s stepping up in trip, but the with the way he ran at Cheltenham and Newbury I’ve no doubt he will get it.
"If they have a whole load of snow and they changed it to soft or heavy I’d have to think again. Undoubtedly he runs better on Good to Soft so that is a factor.
"We’ve done a load of jumping but occasionally he does lack concentration. We know he can jump fantastically he just has that odd blip.
"He’s got loads of scope and he enjoys it, there’s just a little bit of a flawed genius in there I think."
Russell also has De Legislator in there, but he'll be barred from running if L'Homme Presse runs due to being too far out of the handicap (a new rule introduced on Wednesday states you cannot run if more than 15lb out of the weights).
She said of him: "This horse, we’ve been going on about him being a Welsh National horse and a stayer in very soft ground, but through odd things he’s not had those conditions.
"As a consequence he’s very low in the handicap and I think he’s very well rated, I’d love him to be able to go but with L’Homme Presse in there we might not be able to run.
"In that case we’ll have to lower our sights but if you see him over a long distance with soft or heavy ground next to his name take note."
Meanwhile, Mel Rowley is crossing her fingers for rain to allow Val Dancer to take his chance following his good third in the Becher Chase last time out.
"We would love to think we could run him, after his Becher Chase run he’s come out of the race really well, but the big question mark is the ground," she said.
"If rain comes rather than snow we’d be very happy. If nothing comes I would question whether we can participate as it will be too quick for us, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
"I think the contingency plan is we just look for every 3m2f+ race we can find and enter. He’s in such good order, we’re just desperately hoping for him we get some rain."
Finally, Sara Bradstock is hoping conditions turn as nasty as possible for Mr Vango after he finished in front of Val Dancer at Aintree last time.
She said: "I’m desperate to go to Warwick, the horse is still in great form but the ground has got to be safe for him. It’s not going to be his favourite heavy ground but as long as it’s softer than good we will definitely run.
"Who knows what this weather is doing?
"I think his favourite is a stiffer track than Warwick but it’s a galloping track, it should be fine.
"I think as long as he can go his own speed a horse going fast will help him. If Myretown helps the race run fast that will help us."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.