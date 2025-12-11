Classic Chase target at Warwick for Val Dancer

Mel Rowley has identified the Unibet Classic Chase at Warwick as a target for her stable star Val Dancer after deciding to swerve a repeat bid for glory in the Coral Welsh Grand National.
The Shropshire handler has opted against backing the eight-year-old up in the Chepstow marathon on December 27 following his fine third on his first try over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Saturday in the William Hill Half A Mill Becher Chase.
Although Rowley has reported Val Dancer to have come out of his latest assignment fine, she feels it will be more beneficial to give the gelding more time off before his next race, which could come in the Premier Handicap at Warwick on January 10.
Rowley said: “We were delighted with the run in the Becher Chase. Although the rain came, the ground was still plenty quick enough for him.
“You always worry when you are dipping your toe into the water first time out over the Aintree fences that they won’t take to it, but he absolutely loved it and jumped like a bunny. He really did jump for fun and he has come out of it so well.
“I think sadly, on the flip-side, because he ran such a great race, and it was still plenty hard enough up there, the Welsh Grand National just comes a bit too soon for him.
“I’m going to tentatively look at the Classic Chase at Warwick and that gives us an extra couple of weeks.
"When you are going in these extreme distance races you need to give them plenty of time afterwards and he is still a young horse, and relatively lightly raced.”
However, while there was to be no victory at the Merseyside venue for Val Dancer, who could also be aimed at the Grand National Trial at Haydock Park in February which he finished second in last season, Rowley admits she has no regrets in selecting the route she decided to take.
She added: “It was an amazing feeling winning the Welsh Grand National last season as it was by far our biggest winner. It is a shame we aren’t going back there, but we made the collective decision to go for the Becher.
“We felt if another race came along, and ticked all the right boxes, which the Becher did, then we would go for that. If we didn’t decide to go for the Becher the Welsh Grand National would have been on our radar.
“He came second in the Grand National Trial up at Haydock Park last season and that could also come onto the agenda. All those long distance races across the country will be considered and I’m sure we will find one on soft ground.”
Although Rowley was impressed with how Val Dance tackled the famous Aintree fences, she admits his chances of running in the Randox Grand National this season appears unlikely.
Rowley added: “I think to be honest the Grand National this season would be a year too soon. I think the main issue would be him going up enough in the weights to get into it. Mr Vango (Becher Chase runner-up) went up three pounds, but we were left as we were.
"I think if we are to look at a Grand National it would be next season and that would give us a bit more time to get his handicap mark up to where it needs to be.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.