Classic Chase target at Warwick for Val Dancer

The Shropshire handler has opted against backing the eight-year-old up in the Chepstow marathon on December 27 following his fine third on his first try over the Grand National fences at Aintree on Saturday in the William Hill Half A Mill Becher Chase.

Although Rowley has reported Val Dancer to have come out of his latest assignment fine, she feels it will be more beneficial to give the gelding more time off before his next race, which could come in the Premier Handicap at Warwick on January 10.

Rowley said: “We were delighted with the run in the Becher Chase. Although the rain came, the ground was still plenty quick enough for him.

“You always worry when you are dipping your toe into the water first time out over the Aintree fences that they won’t take to it, but he absolutely loved it and jumped like a bunny. He really did jump for fun and he has come out of it so well.

“I think sadly, on the flip-side, because he ran such a great race, and it was still plenty hard enough up there, the Welsh Grand National just comes a bit too soon for him.

“I’m going to tentatively look at the Classic Chase at Warwick and that gives us an extra couple of weeks.

"When you are going in these extreme distance races you need to give them plenty of time afterwards and he is still a young horse, and relatively lightly raced.”