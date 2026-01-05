Classic Chase preview: Myretown 7/2 as 16 entered in Warwick feature

The nine-year-old was a runaway winner of the Ultima at Cheltenham last season but, having been sent off the 4/1 favourite on his reappearance in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, took a crashing fall when leading at the ninth fence.

Top weight is L’Homme Presse who shaped with plenty of promise when second behind Blaze The Way on his return to action at Cheltenham last month.

If Venetia Williams’ charge runs it would mean My Silver Lining, Dr Legislator and Gold Clermont would be ineligible under a BHA rule which starts on Wednesday that states horses cannot run in a race if they are 15lb or more out of the weights.

Mr Vango is another leading fancy following his heroic run in defeat in the Becher Chase at Aintree, while last season’s bet365 Gold Cup winner Resplendent Grey could bid to bounce back from his own run in the Coral Gold Cup in which he was one of the horses who were slowly away after the controversial start.

There’s a £500,000 bonus on offer for any horse who wins the Classic Chase and goes on to land the Randox Grand National at Aintree in March.

Classic Chase - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/2 Myretown, 5 L’Homme Presse, 6 Mr Vango, Resplendent Grey, 7 Aworkinprogress, De Legislator, Val Dancer, 10 Joyeux Machin, My Silver Lining, 14 Destroytheevidence, Torn And Frayed, 16 Makinyourmindup, Transmission, 20 Gericault Roque, Nassalam, 25 Gold Clermont.