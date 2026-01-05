Classic Chase preview: Myretown 7/2 as 16 entered in Warwick feature

Myretown is 7/2 favourite with Paddy Power and Sky Bet after 16 horses were entered for Saturday’s William Hill Half A Mill Classic Handicap Chase at Warwick.
The nine-year-old was a runaway winner of the Ultima at Cheltenham last season but, having been sent off the 4/1 favourite on his reappearance in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury, took a crashing fall when leading at the ninth fence.
Top weight is L’Homme Presse who shaped with plenty of promise when second behind Blaze The Way on his return to action at Cheltenham last month.
If Venetia Williams’ charge runs it would mean My Silver Lining, Dr Legislator and Gold Clermont would be ineligible under a BHA rule which starts on Wednesday that states horses cannot run in a race if they are 15lb or more out of the weights.
Mr Vango is another leading fancy following his heroic run in defeat in the Becher Chase at Aintree, while last season’s bet365 Gold Cup winner Resplendent Grey could bid to bounce back from his own run in the Coral Gold Cup in which he was one of the horses who were slowly away after the controversial start.
There’s a £500,000 bonus on offer for any horse who wins the Classic Chase and goes on to land the Randox Grand National at Aintree in March.
Classic Chase - Paddy Power & Sky Bet: 7/2 Myretown, 5 L’Homme Presse, 6 Mr Vango, Resplendent Grey, 7 Aworkinprogress, De Legislator, Val Dancer, 10 Joyeux Machin, My Silver Lining, 14 Destroytheevidence, Torn And Frayed, 16 Makinyourmindup, Transmission, 20 Gericault Roque, Nassalam, 25 Gold Clermont.
Wade Out 5/4 to retain unbeaten record
On the same car,d Wade Out has been installed as 5/4 favourite for the Grade Two Hampton Novices’ Chase.
Olly Murphy’s charge has made a big impression on his two starts over fences to date, winning at Worcester then following up in a stronger race at Cheltenham in November despite taking plenty of stoking from Sean Bowen.
Moon Rocket, beaten at 1/3 in a match at Doncaster last time, is next in the market ahead of Doyen Quest for the Skelton team.
Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices: 5/4 Wade Out, 7/2 Moon Rocket, 4 Doyen Quest, 6 King Of Answers, Laurens Bay, Western Knight, 10 The Jukebox Kid, 12 Quebecois, 16 Hollygrove Cha Cha.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.