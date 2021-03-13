Willie Mullins column: Weekend team

Our star columnist is preparing to send his star-studded team over to Cheltenham next week but before then he takes us through his weekend runners.

Sadly Energumene wasn’t right on Friday morning and it’s unfortunate for connections but he won’t be able to take up his engagement in the Sporting Life Arkle on Tuesday. We’ll wait and see what the veterinary advice is later on with him before deciding on plans. It’s been very turbulent conditions on the Irish Sea over the last couple of days but as soon as it calms down we’ll send our first batch of horses over for the Festival. It’s very different this year, we have a lot more protocols to go through and a lot of hoops to jump through in terms of Covid-19 but it’s so far so good with both horses and staff. Here are my thoughts on the weekend team: EL BARRA – 1.40 Navan

He’s been a little disappointing but looks more of a chaser. He’ll stick to hurdles for the rest of the season though and looks to have a good chance on Saturday. We’ll see how he goes. The prospects for Limerick on Sunday don’t look great. The hurdles track is currently unraceable and the forecast isn’t encouraging. If it does go ahead we run LADY BREFFNI in the Kerry Group Irish EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle.

She was second in the race last year and looks to be in good shape. She’s a stronger mare this term and has her chance. HARRIE – 2.00 Naas Sunday

He was very good when winning at Thurles last time. We don’t think the extra half mile will be a problem for him. Rachael Blackmore takes the ride and we’re looking forward to seeing how he goes. CLASS CONTI – 2.30 Naas Sunday

He ran a good race when third in the Thyestes Chase last time. He has a lot of weight in this but I think he’ll handle the track. He and Mikey Fogarty are a good partnership and hopefully they’ll get in the prize money. It will be his last run before the Randox Grand National. SATURNAS – 2.30 Naas Sunday

Has plenty of weight too but ran alright himself when fourth in the Thyestes. It will be his last start before the Irish National and hopefully he’ll go well too. BLAZER – 2.30 Naas Sunday

Was running a nice race before falling at Leopardstown. I liked his attitude up to that point and the cheekpieces are a help with him. If can get him in the same frame of mind I think he has a nice weight in this. I do feel there’s a decent race in this horse somewhere but Blazer being Blazer we’re not sure where that will be. One day he’ll put it all together and win a nice handicap. SHADOW RIDER – 3.05 Naas Sunday

We’ve left the hood off as he comes back to two miles after being much too free over two miles six at Leopardstown. We thought this test might be more to his liking. PRINCESS VEGA – 3.35 Naas Sunday

She might not handle this very heavy ground but at least she has a racing weight of 10st 3lb which will suit her better than the 12 stone she carried at Gowran last time. EDEN FLIGHT – 4.05 Naas Sunday