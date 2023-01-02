Having been thwarted in attempts to run him at Cheltenham and Ascot before his Tingle Creek success, King feels he needs plenty of racing to stay happy.

Alan King is keen to keep last season’s Arkle winner busy, given he only got as far as the fifth fence before unseating Tom Cannon.

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee

"He’s 100 per cent. He bounced out the following morning,” King told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast.

"He’s been cantering away, he schooled this morning, jumped six fences and was foot-perfect.

“He was foot-perfect jumping around Kempton – after he’d got rid of Tom. I just think he was a little bit fresh last week since the Tingle Creek.

“We hadn’t done a lot with him to try to get him there in good form but I just think he was a little bit gung-ho.

“Anyway, he’s going to do plenty of work and hopefully he’ll head to Ascot on the 21.

“He’s very full of himself, quite boisterous. Ascot will be the plan all being well and we’ll look at the Game Spirit in between (Ascot and Cheltenham)."