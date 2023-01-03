Energumene and Edwardstone are the headline acts in eight entries for the Sbk Clarence House Chase at Ascot on January 21.

The two-mile showpiece produced one of the races of the season 12 months ago, when Shishkin got the better of the Willie Mullins-trained Energumene following an epic duel. But there will be no repeat as Shishkin does not have an entry this year, with Nicky Henderson instead looking to step up in trip.

Tingle Creek winner Edwardstone is on course for Alan King, having unseated at Kempton over Christmas. King has a second string to his bow in the shape of Messire Des Obeaux, who has not run since finishing third to L’Homme Presse at Ascot in December 2021. Funambule Sivola ran a career-best in the Champion Chase when second to Energumene and Venetia Williams’ charge could take the Irish runner on again. Fugitif (Richard Hobson), Amarillo Sky (Joe Tizzard), Minella Drama (Donald McCain) and Sizing Pottsie (David Pipe) complete the list of possibles.