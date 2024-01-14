Clarence House Chase preview: El Fabiolo versus Jonbon at Ascot

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to a mouthwatering clash between the two star two-mile chasers in Saturday's Clarence House Chase.

So which camp are you in, then? It’s the green and gold of Jonbon or double green of El Fabiolo, the leading two-mile chasers in Britain and Ireland set to face off once more in Saturday’s Bet MGM Clarence House Chase at Ascot. The score – currently at one apiece from their previous meetings as novice hurdlers at Aintree and novice chasers at Cheltenham last March – needs settling, and whoever emerges on top will clearly have the momentum leading into the Queen Mother Champion Chase back at the Festival in a couple of months’ time. As a £570,000 full-brother to Douvan, Jonbon has had a lot to live up to from day one. ‘He’ll never been anywhere near as good; what a waste of money…’ I’m sure it’s all been levelled at the gelding, even before he stepped foot on a racecourse. And yet, slowly but surely under the eye of Nicky Henderson, the son of Walk In The Park has continued to deliver in the heat of battle and, crucially, mature as a character as he’s gained experience. The once buzzy, indiscriminate minigun of a horse has grown, mentally and physically, and been expertly shaped into a pummelling Sherman tank. So Henderson, this race’s most successful trainer with six previous victories, will understandably head down the M4 from Lambourn full of optimism following Jonbon’s rock-solid, drama-free wins in the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham and the Tingle Creek at Sandown so far this season. He’s beaten the best of British quite comfortably and could still have a touch more improvement under the bonnet, but Jonbon now faces a familiar foe and will have to cope with another switch in the saddle too, usual rider Aidan Coleman still on the sidelines and for the time being joined by Seven Barrows stable jockey Nico De Boinville, who had taken over in both pre-Christmas assignments.