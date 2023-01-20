The British Horseracing Authority has confirmed the Clarence House Chase will take place at Cheltenham next Saturday.
It is the third time since 2013 that Ascot, the race’s home, has been abandoned due to the weather and Cheltenham a week later has stepped into the breach to stage the race.
The BHA were keen to thank the Horserace Betting Levy Board for its contribution to the prize-money, with £90,000 up for grabs.
Entries will revert to the early-closing stage, with confirmations made on Monday morning followed by declarations on Thursday.
Punters were looking forward to a clash between last year’s Champion Chase winner Energumene and the Arkle hero Edwardstone – and after connections of the former confirmed earlier in the week they were keen to run if the race was rearranged, Alan King joined suit.
He said: “We’ll go there, that’s the plan. If it hadn’t been rescheduled and then Newbury was off (Game Spirit Chase) then we really are in trouble. I’m very grateful they’ve put it back on and that will be the plan.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.