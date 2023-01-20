It is the third time since 2013 that Ascot, the race’s home, has been abandoned due to the weather and Cheltenham a week later has stepped into the breach to stage the race.

The BHA were keen to thank the Horserace Betting Levy Board for its contribution to the prize-money, with £90,000 up for grabs.

Entries will revert to the early-closing stage, with confirmations made on Monday morning followed by declarations on Thursday.