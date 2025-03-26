City Of Troy to shuttle Down Under for stint at stud in Australia

The champion two-year-old and three-time Group 1 scorer at three has already begun his career in the breeding sheds at Coolmore's Fethard base in Ireland but will now be offered to breeders Down Under.

Coolmore Australia’s Colm Santry told www.coolmore.com: “We are so excited to stand City Of Troy and offer him to Australasian breeders.

“Aidan O’Brien always considered him to be one of the best horses he has ever trained, while Ryan Moore also ranks him as the best he’s ridden.

“He was an incredibly classy horse with a high cruising speed, as we saw so impressively in his three runs at two which he won by an aggregate margin of more than 12 lengths.