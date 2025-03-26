City Of Troy to shuttle Down Under for stint at stud in Australia

Coolmore have announced last year’s Derby winner City Of Troy will shuttle to the southern hemisphere where his stud fee will be $49,500.
The champion two-year-old and three-time Group 1 scorer at three has already begun his career in the breeding sheds at Coolmore's Fethard base in Ireland but will now be offered to breeders Down Under.
Coolmore Australia’s Colm Santry told www.coolmore.com: “We are so excited to stand City Of Troy and offer him to Australasian breeders.
“Aidan O’Brien always considered him to be one of the best horses he has ever trained, while Ryan Moore also ranks him as the best he’s ridden.
“He was an incredibly classy horse with a high cruising speed, as we saw so impressively in his three runs at two which he won by an aggregate margin of more than 12 lengths.
“He is by far the best son of Justify with an impeccable Danehill-free pedigree that makes him suitable to all the dominant bloodlines in this part of the world.
“His unbelievable accomplishments on the track saw him become the only horse other than Frankel to receive the Cartier Two-Year-Old Colt and the Cartier Horse Of The Year accolade in successive years.
“This is a horse with very rare ability and he’s out of a Group One-winning two-year-old by Galileo, so given how well the shuttle stallions are performing in Australia at present, he’s a very exciting addition to our stallion ranks.”
