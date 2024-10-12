City Of Troy retiring to stand at Coolmore stud after Breeders' Cup Classic bid at Del Mar

Hailed by trainer Aidan O’Brien as “the best we’ve ever trained”, he is aiming to break new ground as a champion on turf and dirt.

As a son of American Triple Crown hero Justify, O’Brien has always harboured hopes he will be able to transfer his huge ability to the dirt and he took part in a specific run-through at Southwell recently on a different surface in preparation.

Apart from his inexplicably poor run in the 2000 Guineas, City Of Troy has an unblemished record.

He won the Dewhurst, which ensured he was champion juvenile last season, and after his Guineas flop bounced back to win the Derby.

Subsequently, he has added Coral-Eclipse and Juddmonte International victories – and the Breeders’ Cup has always loomed large.

“He’s definitely the best we’ve ever trained, no doubt about it,” said O’Brien to www.coolmore.com.

“Everything he’s done from the start has suggested that. He’s the most amazing horse with a fantastic temperament and an incredible stride.

“He just never seems to tire and is really only getting going at the end of his races, so Ryan (Moore) has often had a job to pull him up. We still don’t really know how much more there is under the bonnet. I think he’ll make into an unbelievable stallion.”