City Of Troy confirmed for Breeders’ Cup workout at Southwell

City Of Troy will head to Southwell for a racecourse gallop on September 20 as part of his build-up to the Breeders’ Cup Classic.

Winner of the Derby and Eclipse, City Of Troy stamped his authority at York last week when making all for victory in the Juddmonte International, smashing Sea The Stars’ course-record time in the process. Aidan O’Brien and the Coolmore partners have made no secret of their Classic ambitions, with City Of Troy appearing a perfect candidate for the headline event at Del Mar as he is a son of American Triple Crown winner Justify. The Ballydoyle handler is now planning to simulate full raceday conditions at Southwell next month, with American starting stalls employed and a team of stablemates set to accompany City Of Troy in a public workout. Chris Armstrong, who was representing O’Brien at Navan on Thursday afternoon, said: “It’s been confirmed this morning that City Of Troy will go to Southwell on September 20 for a racecourse gallop. “We’re delighted that Southwell have been able to accommodate the request and Aidan and all the team are delighted that it will fit in nicely to his programme. “It will be four weeks after York and will give him five weeks before he leaves for the Breeders’ Cup. “He will work with a group of horses over a distance of about a mile from American stalls with the bell ringing and it should leave him right for the Breeders’ Cup Classic.”

Southwell has been used by O’Brien in the past to prepare his Breeders’ Cup runners, with Giant’s Causeway working there in 2000 before being beaten just a neck in the Classic, while Derby winner and subsequent supersire Galileo did the same a year later, although his American bid was not as successful. Armstrong added: “The finer details such as timings have yet to be confirmed, but we have spoken with Southwell and Aidan and all the team are more than happy to open the doors to everyone and all racing fans and the media can watch the piece of work. “It will be an experience for everybody and a bit like a normal raceday. “It will be a new track to him and a new surface which will be good for him. “He will fly over in the morning, have a rest in the stables like he normally does before a race, work in the afternoon and then fly home in the evening. “Everything fits into his schedule beautifully and it’s something we are looking forward to.” City Of Troy has yet to run on anything but turf, with Southwell now the home of a Tapeta track.

