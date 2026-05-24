City Of Memphis completed her hat-trick in the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Billy Lee has now won five of the last six renewals of the Lanwades Stud Stakes after guiding City Of Memphis to victory at the Curragh.
Sent off the 2/1 joint-favourite having won a Group 3 at Leopardstown earlier this month, City Of Memphis was always well placed in behind the pace set by outsider Carolina Jetstream.
Racing against the inside rail, Lee switched City Of Memphis around runners to give himself room to launch a sustained challenge and the filly didn't disappoint, putting her head down and running on strongly to win by a length.
Carolina Jetstream held on for second at 66/1 with Stateira a half-length away in third at 22/1.
City Of Memphis, trained by the in-form Paddy Twomey, has won four of her five career starts with the only defeat coming in the 2025 Irish 1000 Guineas.
That performance, though, was hardly a disappointment as she finished fifth, beaten a little over four lengths, behind Lake Victoria having only won her maiden at Cork three weeks prior.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Twomey, who also trained fourth home One Look, told Racing TV: "She did what she hoped I would do and I was delighted with the way she performed.
"One Look, I purposely started her off a bit later this year with a view to an autumn campaign, stepping up to 10 furlongs, and I thought she ran a lovely race.
"City Of Memphis had a setback as a two-year-old and she went from a six furlong maiden into a Guineas and I thought she'd done enough there for this year, if she's as good as I think she is chasing after her as a three-year-old I didn't think was a good idea.
"So I gave her the time and we did something I very rarely do which is turn her out and brought her back in in the autumn and she's trained very well since.
"She's had three quick runs so I don't think going to Ascot is a good idea. There are two races in France - the Maurice de Gheest and the Rothschild - you have the Matron at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend and she'd maybe be good enough to go to America for the Breeders' Cup."
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.