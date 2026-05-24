City Of Memphis completed her hat-trick in the Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Sent off the 2/1 joint-favourite having won a Group 3 at Leopardstown earlier this month, City Of Memphis was always well placed in behind the pace set by outsider Carolina Jetstream.

Racing against the inside rail, Lee switched City Of Memphis around runners to give himself room to launch a sustained challenge and the filly didn't disappoint, putting her head down and running on strongly to win by a length.

Carolina Jetstream held on for second at 66/1 with Stateira a half-length away in third at 22/1.

City Of Memphis, trained by the in-form Paddy Twomey, has won four of her five career starts with the only defeat coming in the 2025 Irish 1000 Guineas.

That performance, though, was hardly a disappointment as she finished fifth, beaten a little over four lengths, behind Lake Victoria having only won her maiden at Cork three weeks prior.