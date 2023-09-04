Christopher Head waiting on luck to change for gallant Big Rock

The talented son of Rock Of Gibralter strung together a four-race winning sequence earlier in the campaign that included a five-length defeat of Champion Stakes-bound Horizon Dore at Chantilly in May.

However, the colt’s successful run came to an end when second to Arc favourite Ace Impact in the Prix du Jockey Club.

He has since dropped back down to a mile, but has again had to settle for the runner-up spot, firstly when bumping into an in-form Inspiral in the Jacques le Marois and then when passed late on by the fast-finishing Sauterne at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

“He’s very consistent with his performance and is always improving a little bit,” said Head.

“But we have a hard time of course against a horse with a certain turn of foot being on our back and we are always vulnerable to that kind of strategy.

“It is a bit frustrating because he is really worthy of getting a Group One win but he is just missing out for now.”

If connections continue to persevere at the mile distance, Big Rock could be seen at Ascot on Qipco British Champions Day where he holds an entry for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

However, Head stressed the team are in no rush to make their next move, with the colt’s versatility meaning all options remain on the table.

“I need to speak with Yeguada Centurion (owners) and we will go wherever they want me to go,” continued Head.

“I think he’s pretty versatile and can do pretty much whatever we want and we can adjust strategy accordingly.

“It’s still an option (Ascot) of course and we are considering all options, but it is a bit early to say right now. We would be more than honoured to go there as they are really important races for not just horses but also trainers and owners, it's a pretty impressive place."