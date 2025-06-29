Christopher Head excited by Prix Jean Prat bid for Maranoa Charlie

The three-year-old son of Wootton Bassett enjoyed a productive first campaign, winning his first three starts before finishing fourth of six in the Group 1 Criterium at Saint-Cloud, won by Twain, in October.

Maranoa Charlie dropped a furlong in trip to land a second Group 3 success over seven furlongs at Deauville on his seasonal reappearance before failing to cope with six furlongs at Chantilly.

Stepped back up in trip at Longchamp in June saw him return to winning ways and Maranoa Charlie is now set to have another crack at the top table for new owners Bond Racing.

"We are aiming at the Jean Prat," Head told Sky Sports Racing.

"He's such a nice horse, probably the best one that I've ever trained, so we really need to go into this race and I'm very happy to have Mr Bond as an owner, I think he's going to have a lot of fun with him."

Head was speaking at Saint-Cloud after watching Green Spirit make it two from two and she will now head for the Prix Six Perfections.

"I really love that filly, she's really doing very well and I can't wait for the next race for her. She's improving all the time," he commented.