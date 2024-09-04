Christophe Soumillon to partner Ambiente Friendly in Prix Niel

The Derby runner-up has been pencilled in for the Prix Niel, which is traditionally a key trial for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe and has luminaries such as Montjeu, Sinndar and Hurricane Run on its roll of honour.

Since Epsom, the James Fanshawe-trained, Gredley family-owned Gleneagles colt has finished third in the Irish Derby before failing to give his true running in the Juddmonte International.

Robert Havlin was in the saddle for Epsom, the Curragh and York, but local knowledge in the form of Christophe Soumillon will take the reins this time.

Soumillon last won the Niel in 2006, when the Andre Fabre-trained Rail Link got the better of Mick Channon’s Youmzain.

Fanshawe said: “That’s the plan – all being well, he goes for the Niel and Christophe Soumillon has been booked.

“He seems really well.”