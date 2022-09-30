Riding Syros in the Group 3 Thomas Byron Stakes, Soumillon's elbow can be seen making contact with Ryan as they jostle for position towards the back of a six-runner field.

Ryan is sent off balance and falls off his mount, the Ralph Beckett-trained Captain Wierzba. He was able to walk to the medical van after the fall.

Speaking on Sky Sports Racing, analyst Jamie Lynch said: "Wow - Soumillon put an elbow out there."

Soumillon's mount went on to take second behind the Aiden O'Brien-trained Continuous, who won as a 15/8 favourite.

Watch the incident below...