Christophe Soumillon had his suspension for careless riding aboard Coral-Eclipse hero Vadeni reduced from 12 to eight days following an appeal hearing on Thursday morning.

The Belgian-born rider steered Jean-Claude Rouget’s French Derby winner to a thrilling win, however, the Sandown stewards were of the opinion he had caused “significant interference” to both the third-placed Native Trail and the fourth home Lord North as he celebrated becoming the first French-trained winner of the race since 1960. Charlotte Davison, who presented the British Horseracing Authority’s case in an appeal heard in front of an independent disciplinary panel, said the ruling body’s position was that the on-course stewards were correct in giving Soumillon a 12-day ban and that the decision should be upheld. Soumillon admitted wrongdoing on the day of the race, but appealed against the penalty as he felt the severity of the suspension was harsh.

Appearing via Zoom from France, Soumillon said: “Like I said to the stewards straight away after the race, and seeing the images again today, you can see that I made a mistake, that’s for sure. “I didn’t know how many horses were on my inside. We have seen the videos at quarter speed, but the thing you have to remember is I’m riding at full speed and I never saw that between Mr (William) Buick (on Native Trail) and the rail there was Mr (James) Doyle (on Lord North). I should probably look, but I didn’t. “For sure the images after the line are not good, not for racing and not for myself, but nothing was done on purpose and I really try to give my sport the best image I can. “For me it was the chance for one of the biggest days of my career, as it is not easy for a three-year-old colt coming from France to win one of the hardest races in the UK. This race wasn’t won by a French horse for 60 years and probably I over celebrated the moment. My kids were there and there was a lot of emotion for me that day. “It is like a soccer player in a final scoring a goal, they know they can’t take their shirt off to celebrate but sometimes someone does it. It’s not normal, but when the pressure is let out, it’s like a champagne bottle going – that’s what I felt going past the line.”