Christophe Soumillon has ban reduced to five days on appeal after Royal Ascot incident

The Ascot stewards had concluded his ride aboard Puerto Rico in the St James's Palace Stakes had aided his stablemate Gstaad who narrowly lost to hot favourite Bow Echo in a tight finish.

Soumillon rejected the team tactics element of the decision, however, with the disciplinary panel agreeing it was not his intention to cause interference to benefit the stablemate.

The panel said: "[We are] satisfied that there was a breach on the basis that [Soumillon] rode Puerto Rico in such away which gave an advantage to Gstaad, a horse from the same stable. For the avoidance of doubt, we are not satisfied that [he] intended so to do.

"For reasons which we will set out in our detailed decision, we do not consider that the facts of this case sit easily with any of the situations set out in the table of penalties for a breach of the rule, each of which implies an element of intent, either in relation to the interference caused or the advantage given. We consider that, absent any intention on the part of [Soumillon] to benefit his stablemate, this breach should be dealt with as what is in effect a case of interference, significantly aggravated by the fact that it had the consequence of benefitting a stablemate.

"In those circumstances, we consider that an appropriate sanction is a suspension of five days. Accordingly, the disciplinary panel allows the appeal against sanction by reducing the period of suspension from eight days to five days."