Christophe Soumillon excited by riding Delacroix in the Irish Champion Stakes

Christophe Soumillon is excited by the opportunity to partner Delacroix in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.
The experienced Belgian was called up by Aidan O'Brien to stand in for the sidelined Ryan Moore and is in line for a host of big rides for the Ballydoyle stable this autumn.
Chief among them is Delacroix in the 10 furlong Group 1 and Soumillon was taken by the performance of the Dubawi colt when winning the Eclipse at Sandown where he was aboard stablemate Camille Pisarro who finished fourth.
"For me, he looks really special," Soumillon told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.
"I remember him passing me in the Eclipse. He was on my inside on the run and he looked completely off the bridle. I was so surprised to see a horse flying on my outside and be able to win the race. So, for me, he looks to be very special.
"It's an open field [in the Irish Champion] and I'm quite happy to have that draw [8] with him. There is not so many runners; it could be a bit tactical the first part of the race but he's a strong favourite; I liked the way he ran even last time. He looks sometimes a bit off the bridle in the turn. You know that at Leopardstown it's never easy to make up too much ground and you can get stuck on the inside sometimes.
"So, for me, Shin Emperor has a good draw. He's going to go forward probably like he has done on his last few runs, he was quite unlucky last year in the same race so he's going to be ridden, probably, more forward than he was last year but it's important to be out of trouble with Delacroix and be able to ask him to quicken when the right time comes."
When asked to nominate his biggest danger, Soumillon replied: "I really like Anmaat; the way he runs this season was quite amazing, I love his run at Royal Ascot [second to Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales's Stakes].
"It looks like he has a great turn of foot. I will have a look for him because I think he is able to run a great race too."
