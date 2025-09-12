Christophe Soumillon excited by riding Delacroix in the Irish Champion Stakes

Christophe Soumillon is excited by the opportunity to partner Delacroix in the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown on Saturday.

The experienced Belgian was called up by Aidan O'Brien to stand in for the sidelined Ryan Moore and is in line for a host of big rides for the Ballydoyle stable this autumn. Chief among them is Delacroix in the 10 furlong Group 1 and Soumillon was taken by the performance of the Dubawi colt when winning the Eclipse at Sandown where he was aboard stablemate Camille Pisarro who finished fourth. "For me, he looks really special," Soumillon told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast. "I remember him passing me in the Eclipse. He was on my inside on the run and he looked completely off the bridle. I was so surprised to see a horse flying on my outside and be able to win the race. So, for me, he looks to be very special.