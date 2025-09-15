Menu icon
Aidan O'Brien greets Christophe Soumillon after the victory of Delacroix (Healy Racing)
Aidan O'Brien greets Christophe Soumillon after the victory of Delacroix (Healy Racing)

Christophe Soumillon blown away by Delacroix burst of speed at Leopardstown

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon September 15, 2025 · 1h ago

Christophe Soumillon says Delacroix is "probably one of the best horses in Europe at the moment" as anticipation builds for a potential rematch with Ombudsman in next month's QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot.

Soumillon, who partnered the brilliant Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Almanzor to the Irish Champion Stakes-Champion Stakes double in 2016, believes Delacroix could follow a similar path after adding Leopardstown success to his Coral-Eclipse triumph earlier this year.

Speaking on the Luck On Sunday programme on Racing TV, Soumillon said: "The way he showed his turn of foot at Sandown in the Eclipse was just something unbelievable, and I've never seen a horse be able to catch a superstar like Ombudsman on the line like he did.

"After Saturday's win, he has just confirmed that he's probably one of the best horses in Europe at the moment.”

Delacroix (left) wins at Leopardstown
Delacroix (left) wins at Leopardstown

Soumillon continued: "I think they are the two stars that everybody would love to see at Ascot in a few weeks' time for a big clash.

"The natural race for him next will be the Champions Stakes. There are so many good horses who won the Irish Champions Stakes and did the double over there, too.

"Aidan (O'Brien) knows his horse much better than me and if Delacroix shows he's still very fresh and happy - like how he was when I saw him last week - then that looks to be the best race for him, but I'm not going to decide that.

"That's what the Coolmore team will decide - I'm just there to ride the horses."

With Delacroix already having delivered two Group One victories this season, and Ombudsman waiting for revenge after a dramatic finish at Sandown, racing fans are set for a blockbuster clash at Ascot - one that could define the European flat racing season.

