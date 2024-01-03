Christmas racing: Was Shishkin unlucky in the King George?

“But we’re here as analysts trying to put it into context of what it means in terms of future races and Hewick was massively flattered for me. The others just haven’t got home for whatever reason.”

“Shishkin was obviously bang up with that pace and we can’t take it for granted that he would have seen it out as Bravemansgame didn’t and Allaho didn’t. We know Shishkin is a good horse when he’s on his game and he was on his game here. I don’t want to take anything away from Hewick, he won on the day and is a Grade One winner and that’s all connections will care about.

“Probably I think but we do need to talk about the way this race finished. They absolutely crawled home in this King George, 39 seconds from three out compared to 35.9 seconds in the Kauto Star earlier on the card," he said.

David Johnson, keen on the chances of Shishkin beforehand, was asked if he thought Nicky Henderson's charge would have won but fur stumbling and unseating Nico De Boinville when in front two out?

"Shishkin was on his game from the beginning – he wasn’t keen as such but enthusiastic. His jumping was good and that took him into the heat of the race early on and once he was in that rhythm, given what we’ve seen from him before as he can race lazily like he did in the Ryanair, once he’s in that good rhythm you want to let him do what he wants to do and not try to stop him. I think that was a factor.”

“It’s good to see the gallant Shishkin, as I call him now, only has one Cheltenham Festival entry and that’s the Boodles Gold Cup so it doesn’t seem like there’s going to be any Ryanair debate and they’re going to aim high which is great to see."

“I was surprised that Nico De Boinville took Frodon on soon after halfway and the pair of them were ratcheting up the pressure fence by fence. I can’t remember too many occasions when a Henderson star has done that in a race. They’re normally more likely to be cast as stalkers and for me Nico has set the table for Hewick to feast.

For Ben Linfoot so was the start. All eyes were on Shishkin there following his refusal to race at Ascot the time before and his rider wasn't taking any chances.

“Those first 50 yards were the most animated Nico De Boinville got in the whole race. He made sure he jumped off and even though he was last over the first two or three fences he soon made his way into a prominent position," the sporting life analyst said.

“He took on Frodon from just over halfway under an aggressive ride and he was just so unlucky the way it happened at the second last. Will he have a big one in him still? He could win a Gold Cup. He has the talent to and I think he stays well but he always seems to find a way to do something ridiculous and that will be on plenty of people’s minds going into Cheltenham."

Johnson agrees - in terms of raw ability at least - that he could be a big player in chasing's blue riband.

“He is one of the few staying chasers who has the ability to be, maybe not quite as good as Galopin Des Champs, but still not far away from it. A peak form Shishkin is one of the few horses you can see giving him a race in the Gold Cup," he added.

So what of the placed horses? Cunningham feels the runner-up has been pushed out to an attractive price for the March showpiece.

"Bravemansgame was 25s, he’s now 20s I think. Look I don’t think he’ll win a Gold Cup, like David I think Galopin is just a better horse, but he is 4/1 or 5/1 a place and I think a peak Bravemansgame can certainly make his mark again. He’s pretty much twice the price of Shishkin and I think those two horses are certainly closely matched," he argued.

Linfoot isn't convinced, adding: "He’s a stamina doubt for me in the Gold Cup, really getting home over three miles two. I was surprised he wasn’t given an entry in the Ryanair entry himself. I think that race would be absolutely tailormade for him but perhaps it’s all about the Gold Cup for connections.”

Can Allaho return to former glories?

Third home was Allaho and Billy Nash fears he may never quite recapture his brilliant best after last season's setback.

“I was quite disappointed with his performance. Matt Brocklebank touched on it in the last episode about him jumping left. I didn’t think it would be a big issue but it definitely impacted on his performance. He did go left at every fence although whether it was the difference between winning and losing, probably not," he reasoned.

“I just felt it was a bit of a flat performance from Allaho. Looking at the race if Paul Townend could ride the race again I think he might have ridden him a little more like Nico did Shishkin. I just think he’s a better horse when he’s allowed to do his own thing at the head of affairs and dominate races.

“I don’t think he was all that comfortable being reigned back in behind Frodon the whole way through but having said that the most disappointing aspect of the race for me was when they were turning for home, he was probably the one under most pressure. I didn’t expect that to happen.

“I thought Allaho would travel really well through the race and maybe get outstayed from the second last to home but that’s not what happened. He was flat out turning in and to me it looks like he’s just not the horse he was a couple of years ago which is perfectly understandable.

“He’s ten now – as is Shishkin – and the last ten-year-old to win a Gold Cup was Cool Dawn in 1998 so that’s a stat to bear in mind if you’re thinking of backing the latter for a Gold Cup.”