Christmas racing reaction: David Ord looking to the future after King George thriller

“Sport. Will never understand people that don’t get sport. Shoot your shot. Onto the next day.”

And I keep thinking about that Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, four in a line at the last, three in line at the post. A humdinger of a horse race that has you on your feet, roaring them home, hands on head in disbelief even if you don’t have a financial interest in the finish or a dog in the fight.

Because it was the sort of contest that makes you forget about the headwinds the sport is trying to navigate, the uncompetitive dross that can dominate the midweek programmes at this time of year.

It sets the pulse racing, puts smiles on faces, sparks debate galore and makes you crave more.