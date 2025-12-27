Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
Our columnist reflects on the big Christmas action

Christmas racing reaction: David Ord looking to the future after King George thriller

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sat December 27, 2025 · 25 min ago

I keep thinking about a Joe Chambers’ tweet - or should that be post on X? - late on Boxing Day afternoon.

“Sport. Will never understand people that don’t get sport. Shoot your shot. Onto the next day.”

And I keep thinking about that Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, four in a line at the last, three in line at the post. A humdinger of a horse race that has you on your feet, roaring them home, hands on head in disbelief even if you don’t have a financial interest in the finish or a dog in the fight.

Because it was the sort of contest that makes you forget about the headwinds the sport is trying to navigate, the uncompetitive dross that can dominate the midweek programmes at this time of year.

It sets the pulse racing, puts smiles on faces, sparks debate galore and makes you crave more.

The Jukebox Man (centre) wins a remarkable King George
The Jukebox Man (centre) wins a remarkable King George
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING