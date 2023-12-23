Christmas Racing preview: Mark Howard best bets

Top analyst Mark Howard with five horses who are high on his Christmas list over the next week.
CLOVIS BOY is expected to appreciate the step up to three miles in the conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle at Wetherby on Wednesday (11.50). The four year old hinted at promise in three runs last season and has progressed since sent handicapping this Autumn/winter. A running on fourth over two and a half miles off a mark of 90 at Carlisle towards the end of October, he improved on that effort with a dour staying performance in a similar event at Hexham a month later.
A length and three quarters winner, Lucinda Russell’s charge was firmly on top at the finish suggesting the further he went, the better the Clovis Du Berlais gelding looked. An extra half a mile at the West Yorkshire track will be ideal and a five pounds rise in the rating is unlikely to halt his progress. The slow ground will be in his favour, too.
FAVOUR AND FORTUNE tests his credentials in the inaugural running of the Grade 1 Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day (1.05). The five year old’s only blemish came in the Festival bumper at Cheltenham in March when found to be wrong afterwards. A dual bumper scorer prior to that, he has made a smooth transition to obstacles winning both his novice hurdles at Hereford and Wetherby by an aggregate of 16 lengths.
Defying his penalty at the latter venue, he is blessed with plenty of speed and the Merseyside track ought to bring out the best in him. Indeed, he spent some of last season working alongside Group 1 winning stablemate Trueshan. Effective on most types of ground, he may not want a bog, but can account for recent Ascot winner Jango Baie. His official rating of 125 underestimates the Hemming Racing owned runner.
The Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown on Wednesday (1.45) looks a cracker with 13 of the 16 entries trained by either Gordon Elliott or Willie Mullins. Having missed the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse earlier this month, it is hoped the unbeaten DOWN MEMORY LANE takes his chance.
Absent for 46 days, the Walk In The Park gelding won a point-to-point for Jonathan Fogarty before being acquired by J.P.McManus and transferred to Cullentra. A four and a half lengths winner of a bumper at Fairyhouse in February, he barely came off the bridle to open his account over timber at Down Royal by three lengths.
The form of those in behind amounted to little but Elliott has won the same two miles maiden hurdle with subsequent Grade 1 winner Envoi Allen (2019) and Mighty Potter (2021). Crack amateur Derek O’Connor has done the steering so far, but Mark Walsh is expected to take over in the green and gold silks. His stable have won two of the last four renewals.
Paul Nicholls hasn’t won the bumper at Wincanton on Boxing Day (3.45) since 2018 but he has had the race in mind for the well regarded IT’S A BREEZE for sometime.
Owned by Mrs Helen Moger and Mrs Diana Whateley, he is a four year old by Walk In The Park who was bought for €120,000 at the Tattersalls Derby Sale in Ireland last year. Superbly bred, he is a half-brother to the Cheltenham Festival winning mare Impervious. The champion trainer has his bumper team in splendid form, too, with 8 winners from 31 runners (26%) this campaign. Highlighted as one to follow when I spoke to the head of Team Ditcheat in August, his racecourse bow is eagerly anticipated.
TRAPRAIN LAW made an encouraging start to his chasing career when finishing third in a novices’ handicap chase at Ayr last month. The ex-French gelding was most progressive over hurdles last season winning on three occasions and he threatens to make an even better chaser off his mark of 120.
He heads to Kelso on Friday (1.20) for a two miles handicap chase and it will take a decent horse to prevent the grey from enhancing his already impressive course form figures (2121). An excellent jumper, the Martaline gelding has formed a good alliance with the promising Patrick Wadge and his owner Ray Green will be disappointed if he doesn’t go close. The softer the ground, the better his chance.
