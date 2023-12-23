Donn McClean has five horses to keep a close eye on over Christmas in Ireland.

Mighty Bandit (Gordon Elliott) Mercedes-Benz South Dublin Juvenile Hurdle, Leopardstown, Tuesday Mighty Bandit looked very good in winning the three-year-olds’ maiden hurdle at Punchestown late last month. The visuals of that performance were impressive. He travelled well through his race along the inside just behind the leaders and, switched wide by Jack Kennedy at the top of the home straight, he was quickly on terms with the leaders. He picked up well on the run to the last, jumped that obstacle well, and he cleared away on the run-in. That race is working out well via the third and fourth, Harsh and Pacini, who have both won since, and the time was good, faster than the time that State Man clocked in winning the Morgiana Hurdle over the same course and distance later on the day. Gordon Elliott’s horse was racing for the first time that day, he had never raced before under any code. There is no knowing the degree to which he could progress now.

Harmonya Maker (Gordon Elliott) Mc Mahon Builders Providers Dawn Run Mares’ Novice Chase, Limerick, Wednesday Harmonya Maker was a good hurdler last season, but she shaped as if she was going to be an even better chaser when she won on her chasing bow at Gowran Park in November. Her jumping was very good that day with the exception of the third last fence, and she stayed on strongly to beat a talented mare in Brandy Love by 11 lengths. She did jump a little to her left that day, and that tendency was more pronounced at Cork last time, when she was beaten by Silent Approach. She did well to get as close as she did to a progressive mare that day, given the ground and the momentum that she conceded by going to her left, and she still had Zenta, a Grade 1 winner last season as a juvenile hurdler, behind her in third. Gordon Elliott’s mare may improve again when she goes left-handed over fences, but, although Limerick is right-handed, they tend to go wide when the ground is soft so, even if she does go to her left on Wednesday, it may not be that big a negative. She is a talented mare from whom there could be plenty more to come over fences. Marine Nationale (Barry Connell) Paddy Power From The Horse’s Mouth Podcast Beginners’ Chase, Leopardstown, Wednesday Marine Nationale is set to make his chasing debut in the two-mile-one-furlong beginners’ chase at Leopardstown on Wednesday, and that is hugely exciting. Barry Connell’s horse raced just three times over hurdles last season. After winning his maiden at Punchestown in October, he put up a gutsy performance to win the Grade 1 Royal Bond Hurdle at Fairyhouse in early December, a race from which the first four home all subsequently won Grade 1 contests. He got shuffled back early in the race that day, and he made a mistake at the final flight, so he did really well to get back up an beat Irish Point, the pair of them clear. His trainer left him off the track for over three months after that, he went to Cheltenham a fresh horse and was really impressive in winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. The French Navy gelding didn't go to the Punchestown Festival in April, and he missed an intended engagement in a beginners’ chase at Navan a few weeks ago because of the soft ground, but he has been on track for Leopardstown at Christmas for a little while now. His trainer reports him to be in top form, that his schooling over fences has gone really well, and his return to the racetrack is eagerly anticipated. He is one of the most exciting horses in training at present.

Marine Nationale wins the Sky Bet Supreme

Queen Jane (Henry de Bromhead) Campion Insurance Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase, Limerick, Thursday Queen Jane could be an interesting contender for the Tim Duggan Memorial Chase at Limerick on Thursday. Henry de Bromhead’s mare progressed nicely over fences last spring, she won at Clonmel and at Limerick, and she would have at least gone close to winning a good mares’ handicap chase at the Punchestown Festival in April had she not come down at the final fence. She put that mis-hap behind her on her debut this season, when she stayed on well and just failed to catch the talented Brides Hill in a handicap chase at Fairyhouse, the pair of them well clear of their rivals. A 5lb hike for that run was not overly harsh. She has raced just four times over fences in her life, she has the potential to go beyond her new mark of 134. The intermediate distance of the Tim Duggan Chase is ideal for the Mahler mare, she goes well on soft ground and she won at Limerick on soft ground last March. Henry de Bromhead has won the last two renewals of this race, and Queen Jane could enhance that record further. Fastorslow (Martin Brassil) Savills Chase, Leopardstown, Thursday Fastorslow sprang a surprise when he won the Punchestown Gold Cup in April. He stayed on well to win that day too, getting up to beat the Cheltenham Gold Cup 1-2 Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame in a thriller. Martin Brassil’s horse made his seasonal debut in the John Durkan Chase back at Punchestown last month, again they put Galopin Des Champs in as favourite against him, and again he won. Under a really astute ride from JJ Slevin, he stayed on best of all on the far side to get up and beat Appreciate It by a half a length, with Galopin Des Champs just over a length back in third. Fastorslow should progress from that run, his seasonal debut, and he should be better now, stepping up to three miles in the Savills Chase on Thursday. Those comments also apply to Galopin Des Champs, and the market suggests that Galopin Des Champs will exact his revenge at Leopardstown, but the market has under-rated Fastorslow in the past too.