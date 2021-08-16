Our columnist looks ahead of the big Christmas action and has tips for the Coral Welsh National and Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Welsh Grand National winner Secret Reprieve

He was rated 155 in those days and now is a whopping 166, so it would be some achievement if he could pull it off again. Sadly, as he approaches his 12th birthday, I think it’s unlikely, despite him retaining plenty of ability and enthusiasm. His presence puts last year’s winner Secret Reprieve bang on ten stone and he’s just 6 lbs higher in the handicap than when successful 12 months ago. He is Sky Bet’s 9/2 favourite, so I’m not telling you anything you don’t know here, but he should run an almighty race. His trainer Evan Williams has been a handler to follow in the big Saturday races recently, but this horse has had a different preparation this time around and he comes here without seeing a racecourse in anger since his win last January. Can he emulate Bonanza Boy who won back-to-back runnings in 1988/89? I think he can and has an obvious chance. Potters Corner is bidding to emulate Mountainous who won non-consecutive renewals of this race in 2013 and 2015. His win in 2019 took the roof off the place owing to the fact he was the first Welsh-trained horse to win their most prestigious contest for 54 years. Of course, Secret Reprieve’s win last year meant the wait for another wasn’t quite as long! At 16/1 he could offer some each-way value after an improved effort when just touched off in a cross-country race at Cheltenham last time out. He’s slid down the weights since his win two years ago.

Hold That Taught also hails from an in-form yard. Venetia Williams has really hit top gear recently and she knows exactly what it takes to win this having done so in 2000 with Jocks Cross and again in 2014 with Emperor’s Choice. Hold That Taught has always shaped like a promising staying chaser and was an expensive purchase a couple of years ago. Things are coming together for him now as he approaches his seventh birthday and there should be more to come with this further step up in trip. I like him and he’s 7/1 at the time of writing. I Will Do It is another Welsh trained runner and would be a popular winner for Sam Thomas whose horses have been running well all season. Like Secret Reprieve last year, he won the Welsh National Trial and will try and go on to win the big one three weeks later under a small penalty. He’s 12/1 with Sky Bet. 30 horses have been confirmed for the race, only 20 can line-up. Secret Reprieve has a favourite's chance and I also really like the claims of Hold That Taught.

Kempton Boxing Day preview Let’s wind the clock back 24 hours for the superb racing on Boxing Day when Kempton stage the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase. Last year’s winner Frodon started his season with a bang by winning a Grade 1 at Down Royal on his reappearance. His trainer Paul Nicholls also saddles dual winner Clan Des Obeaux, who could only finish third to Frodon last year.

Frodon has the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase in safe-keeping