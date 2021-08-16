Christian Williams gives an update on some of his stable stars heading to Chepstow for the Unibet Jumps Season Opener on Friday and Saturday.
"He has been such a good horse for us. He won the Welsh National at Chepstow, that was a great day. He was a little bit disappointing last year, we don’t think we had him quite right, so we are looking forward to him this season. He seems to be in great form. We will start off at Chepstow and then could look at going back to regain our crown on the 27th December, that would be a dream to go back to Chepstow and win the Welsh National again.
"We went to Aintree last year and thought he jumped well, we just didn’t quite have him right. We could go back there, but I would have thought this year the main aim will be the Welsh National."
"She is a nice strong filly, she looks like a gelding. She is big, strong and she is by a good sire (Brave Mansonnien), the same sire as Bravemansgame. She won at Warwick last year at 100-1 against the males, so she is a horse that we are looking forward to. She has done really well this summer and it will be great to start her off at Chepstow.
"We think a lot of her, we ran her in the mares’ race (Grade 2) at Aintree and she was a little bit disappointing that day. She jumps very well and we are excited about running her at the weekend."
"He has been good fun, he won first time out last year and I think that he is in great form. I would be surprised if he doesn’t run a big race on Friday. He runs in the conditional jockeys race, we will probably have three runners in the race and I would have thought he would be our best chance. I think the track will suit him. I have got a sneaky feeling he is going to improve with age."
"She is a nice mare, she has won us two races last year. She has the same owners as Potters Corner, so it will be great for them to have two runners at Chepstow, as they are local lads. She was only a young mare last year, so she is lowly rated, but I think she is a mare that will go and win us two or three races every season."
"He was a bit disappointing last year, we couldn’t really train him, he was a bit of a frame of a horse. He came from Ireland, we bought him at the sales and couldn’t really get stuck in to him, we were never happy with him throughout the season but he has trained a lot better this year and we are looking forward to him starting off over fences at Chepstow."
"Cap Du Nord would be our best chance of getting a winner at Chepstow for the Unibet Jump Season Opener.
"He has been great, I think he could be my best chance this year of winning a big race. I think we will probably target the Unibet Becher Chase this year, that will be his big target. He was only beaten four lengths in the bet365 Gold Cup, won at the Ladbrokes Trophy meeting, he was beaten two lengths in the Sky Bet Chase last year, so he is another horse for all the big races this season and I would be disappointed if he didn’t collect a big feature race on ITV this year."
"I think all the horses are forward this year, so I’d be surprised if he doesn’t turn in going well at Chepstow. I think the track will suit him and he seems in great order. He looks a million dollars, so we are excited about the weekend."
"He was a remarkable horse last year - he is only a five-year-old. Every time he runs you can never get to the bottom of him, you could run him the next day. It will probably stand him in good stead, he never really has hard races. I just hope this year his size will not stop him progressing throughout the season. We are excited about him and hopefully he will win us a big race.
"He doesn’t qualify for the Grand National this season (minimum age of 7) which is a shame, but there is no panic. I would have thought his two big targets for this year will be the Welsh National and the Scottish National. We have never really tried him on soft ground but I think with his Flat pedigree, he would want a little better ground.
"I couldn’t split the pair of them (Kitty’s Light or Cap Du Nord). I don’t think there would be too much in it, there was only a couple of lengths at Sandown (in the Bet365 Gold Cup) and Cap Du Nord is probably weighted now to close the gap. Three miles around Chepstow could suit Cap Du Nord a little bit better, it might be a little bit sharp for Kitty’s Light. Having said that, Jack (Tudor) galloped Kitty’s Light on Monday and he said he has never known him so well, so both have good chances."
"He starts off over two miles and three furlongs at Chepstow. He was a great horse last year. He was well handicapped when he won at Wincanton. Then he went to Sandown second time out and won a qualifier for a big final at Haydock, then he went to Haydock and won the final. He was a little disappointing at Ayr, but I think we had run him four or five times in quick succession over about 42 days, so it was probably the end of a long season. I would have thought the Grand Sefton would be a nice race for him this season but he is in great heart and I think the yard are in good form, so I think he will run a nice race."
