Christian Williams gives an update on some of his stable stars heading to Chepstow for the Unibet Jumps Season Opener on Friday and Saturday.

Potters Corner - Professor Caroline Tisdall Supports Heroic Jumpers Veterans' Handicap Chase (Friday) "He has been such a good horse for us. He won the Welsh National at Chepstow, that was a great day. He was a little bit disappointing last year, we don’t think we had him quite right, so we are looking forward to him this season. He seems to be in great form. We will start off at Chepstow and then could look at going back to regain our crown on the 27th December, that would be a dream to go back to Chepstow and win the Welsh National again. "We went to Aintree last year and thought he jumped well, we just didn’t quite have him right. We could go back there, but I would have thought this year the main aim will be the Welsh National." Mansoline - ITM - It Pays To Buy Irish EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle (Friday) "She is a nice strong filly, she looks like a gelding. She is big, strong and she is by a good sire (Brave Mansonnien), the same sire as Bravemansgame. She won at Warwick last year at 100-1 against the males, so she is a horse that we are looking forward to. She has done really well this summer and it will be great to start her off at Chepstow. "We think a lot of her, we ran her in the mares’ race (Grade 2) at Aintree and she was a little bit disappointing that day. She jumps very well and we are excited about running her at the weekend."

Christian Williams: Unibet Jumps Season Opener

Strictlyadancer - Dragon TV & Film Studios Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (Friday) "He has been good fun, he won first time out last year and I think that he is in great form. I would be surprised if he doesn’t run a big race on Friday. He runs in the conditional jockeys race, we will probably have three runners in the race and I would have thought he would be our best chance. I think the track will suit him. I have got a sneaky feeling he is going to improve with age." Barden Bella - Dragon TV & Film Studios Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (Friday) "She is a nice mare, she has won us two races last year. She has the same owners as Potters Corner, so it will be great for them to have two runners at Chepstow, as they are local lads. She was only a young mare last year, so she is lowly rated, but I think she is a mare that will go and win us two or three races every season." Powerful Position - Dragon TV & Film Studios Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase (Friday) "He was a bit disappointing last year, we couldn’t really train him, he was a bit of a frame of a horse. He came from Ireland, we bought him at the sales and couldn’t really get stuck in to him, we were never happy with him throughout the season but he has trained a lot better this year and we are looking forward to him starting off over fences at Chepstow."