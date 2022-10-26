Adam Houghton chats to Chris Gordon, who has his team in red-hot form and could be in for a big weekend with the likes of Aucunrisque and Leave of Absence.

The National Hunt campaign stepped up a gear last week with the Showcase Meeting at Cheltenham, but it’s this weekend when things start to get more exciting for trainer Chris Gordon, with at least two of the yard’s brighter prospects set to be in action weather permitting. The weather certainly didn’t cooperate last week causing Gordon to be without a runner at the two-day Showcase Meeting. It shows just how quickly things changed that Aucunrisque was a non-runner on Friday’s card because the ground was deemed too quick and then, barely 24 hours later, stablemate Kayf Legend ended up being ruled out of the bumper because the ground was too soft!

It might have been a frustrating couple of days for Gordon, but that was a rare damp spot – literally – in what has otherwise been a brilliant month for a stable which has sent out 10 winners from 22 runners (45% strike rate) in October. It could well be that the best is yet to come, too, and Gordon confirmed that the talented Aucunrisque is likely to make his second start over fences at Huntingdon on Sunday provided the ground is on the easy side of good this time. Beaten just twice in six starts over hurdles last season, notably winning the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle at Kempton, Aucunrisque proved himself at least as good over fences when making a successful debut at Uttoxeter earlier this month, finding plenty late on to win by three quarters of a length (replay below).

An excellent attitude was a hallmark of Aucunrisque’s performances last season and it’s clear that he is a horse for whom Gordon has a real soft spot, although the trainer is still yet to be convinced that a chasing career is the best way forward. “He is a wonderful, straightforward horse and he just really enjoys his racing,” Gordon said. “He’s very sound and his wind is very good – he’s a joy to train and a joy to have around. He’s got a great record for us win-wise. “He’s not the biggest horse in the world, so I wasn’t sure how he’d take to chasing. Quite often people go over fences thinking we must stay over fences and quite often they’re not as good over fences as they are over hurdles. “I’m not too sure with him at the moment, but we’ll see how we go next time and we’ve always got hurdling to go back to with him. What was nice at Uttoxeter, his jumping actually got better and better as the race went on, so he certainly deserves another go that’s for sure.”

Aucunrisque’s novice chasing campaign has already panned out better than that of stable companion Highway One O Two, who preceded him by winning the 2020 edition of the Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle but then made a disastrous start to life over fences the following season. He first suffered a heavy fall at Ffos Las and then unseated his rider at Carlisle before the decision was made to draw stumps and revert to hurdling, underlining that Gordon is not afraid to change tack when things aren’t going to plan. Belatedly back to winning ways in a handicap hurdle at Taunton last December, Highway One O Two produced an even better effort when refitted with a hood on his reappearance at Fontwell earlier this month (replay below), losing out by just a neck in the style of one who shouldn’t be handicapped out of things from a 3 lb higher mark at Ascot on Saturday.

Gordon said: “He’s a really good, fun horse and I hope he can be competitive from this sort of mark. My vision for him was jumping fences and everyone cheering his name, but sadly that didn’t really work out! “He gave a really good account of himself at Fontwell last time. At Ascot we’ll rock and roll over two miles with him as well. We’ll jump off and make it a good gallop. “He’s gone up 3 lb so this will be tougher than last time, but he’s in really good order and it’s a great pot, so we’d obviously love to support it.” Later on Saturday’s card at Ascot, Gordon is set to unleash one of his best young horses in the shape of Leave of Absence, who made a very promising start to his career under Rules last season, winning his first two starts in bumpers before going on to finish third in a Grade 2 event at Aintree (replay below).

Along with Aucunrsique, Leave of Absence was featured among Timeform’s Horses To Follow this season and his trainer is understandably excited to get him started in the novice hurdling ranks. Gordon said: “He’s not the quickest horse at home, so it was great when he actually got out there to go and win those two races in bumpers. “If the ground at Ascot is on the easy side of good, then we’ll probably go for it while we can with the ground the way it’s been, but he’ll definitely want further than two miles later in the season. “If we jumped him off at Ascot and went to go and quicken two from home the traditional way, I think he’d look very tapped for toe. He’ll probably have to rock and roll himself out in front, because he’s a horse who is going to stay well in the future. “He’s schooled beautifully and he’s a lovely big chasing type. We’re looking forward to running him.”

There is certainly plenty to look forward to at Gordon’s Hampshire base and the trainer also gave a positive mention to I’d Like To Know, who filled the runner-up spot on his sole start in Irish points and is set to make his debut under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Worcester on Thursday. “I’m excited about them all!” Gordon added when trying to identify a few more interesting names for the notebook. “We’ve got lots of nice-looking horses at the moment and long may it last. “There’s a horse I like at home called Highway One O Four. You don’t always get what you see at home on the racetrack, but he seems a wonderful horse and works extremely well. “He’ll be a bumper horse and he hasn’t had his first run yet. Mine will always need their first run, but I’d like to think he’s a horse for the future.”