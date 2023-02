Trainer Chris Down admits it would be great if stable stalwart Raddon Top could give his yard a timely boost by enhancing his reputation as an Exeter course specialist in Friday's Virgin Bet Devon National Handicap Chase.

The 10-year-old will bid for a fifth career success around the Devon track when putting his stamina to the test against nine rivals in the extended three miles and six furlongs feature contest on the seven-race card. Although the Getaway gelding failed to beat a rival on his most recent start at Chepstow earlier in February, the Cullompton handler is confident a return to his favourite track can see him bounce back to form provided he sees out the marathon trip. Down said: “I think it was a bit sharp for him the course at Chepstow last time. The ground was quick enough there and the pace of the race just caught him out while it came soon enough after his previous race. "If you go back to his point-to-point form he has won on quicker ground. As long as they go off a sensible pace and don’t go off too quick it should be fine for him. "We hope he will get the trip but we don’t know until he has tried it. If the ground is quicker he stands a lot better chance of getting the trip than if it was heavy ground.