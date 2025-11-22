Chris and Freddie Gordon combined for a treble at Haydock on Betfair Chase Day

Chris and Freddie Gordon combined for a memorable 421/1 treble at Haydock Park on Betfair Chase day.

Freddie Gordon wasn't allowed to utilise his 3 lb claim in the opening Betfair Supports Safer Gambling Week Newton Novices' Hurdle given the value of the Grade 2 contest but that didn't prevent owner Dan Dennis or trainer and father, Chris, giving the youngster the leg-up aboard Diamond Hunter. Diamond Hunter, an easy winner of a Plumpton novice on his Rules debut, was always prominent and had to knuckle down to see off the sustained challenge of Masked Man in order to collect at odds of 12/1 to the delight of his jockey who had won on his only other course ride. The day was to get better yet as David's Well (11/4) made it a quickfire double in the Bet At Your Best With Betfair Handicap Chase despite concerns as to whether enough rain had fallen.

David's Well had won both starts last season, his first over fences, and proved himself fit and ready for the big day on his first run in eleven months, again racing prominently and keeping on well in the long, home straight. Freddie lost his unbeaten course record when Andashan could 'only' finish second in the Betfair Racing Podcasts Handicap Hurdle but time may well tell that he faced an impossible task against the runaway winner, Kabral Du Mathan. The best was still to come though as father and son scooped the feature handicap of the day, the Betfair Stayers' Handicap Hurdle with Electric Mason (17/2). Runner-up to race favourite Ma Shantou at Cheltenham last time, Electric Mason comfortably reversed that form under another prominent ride but the premier handicap lived up to its billing with an enthralling finish. Phantomofthepoints momentarily looked to have stolen the race when quickening from the front but his advantage was gradually clawed back by Electric Mason who appeared to have the legs of his rivals. Hartington appeared to have run his race but Sean Bowen had other ideas and conjured one last effort from the Carlisle winner who just ran out of room, finishing a neck down to the delight of the Gordon family.

Davids Well on his way to victory